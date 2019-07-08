Life by the water brings with it many joys, but mosquitoes are certainly not one of them.
They fly in our ears, leave itchy bumps on our skin and can even carry deadly diseases such as the West Nile Virus.
Fortunately, the Georgia Department of Public Health reports zero human cases of mosquito-borne disease in the Coastal Health District so far this year, but that doesn’t mean the bugs have stopped being a nuisance.
The department has some tips for how you can protect your arms and legs from these pesky little pests.
Avoiding or limiting outdoor activity at dusk and dawn can reduce your chances of getting bitten, since these are the times that mosquitoes are most active.
Wearing loose fitting clothes to cover exposed skin and using insect repellent containing DEET will also make sure that mosquitoes won’t feel welcome on and around your body.
Simple steps can be taken around your house to ward off mosquitoes, such as making sure doors and windows are in good shape so they can’t get in, as well as emptying any containers holding water. Standing water is a ripe breeding ground for mosquitoes.
Jessi Howard, East Coast regional manager for Mosquito Control Services, said mosquito populations vary in size each season, as their breeding habitats are dependent on environmental factors such as rain, tide, temperature and predators. However, she said that recent lack of rain has kept the county mosquito population at bay.
“We are lucky that the lack of rain in recent months has helped keep the mosquito populations lower than seen in recent years at this time,” Howard said. “However, as we start to experience more afternoon showers, we should be prepared for an increase in mosquitoes.”
Mosquito Control provides all areas of the county with comprehensive trap surveillance, technician inspection, larvicide, and adulticide operations while constantly monitoring for disease-capable mosquitoes.
She said that the frequency of operations are not dependent on seasons.
“Since mosquito habitats and behaviors are directly related to their ecosystem, we do not limit our operations by the seasons,” Howard said. “Rather, we rely on surveillance traps, inspection reports, and service requests from citizens.”
Howard said Mosquito Control Services works effectively to ensure that both human health and non-target organisms are not affected by applications of chemical sprays.
Howard said that so far this summer, citizens haven’t been making any more or less service requests than usual, but that they should contact Mosquito Control or Glynn County Public Works with any requests.