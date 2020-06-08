Every day this week, free COVID-19 testing will be offered at the Glynn County Health Department.
The Coastal Health District will test area residents free of charge from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. today through Friday at the health department office at 2747 Fourth St. in Brunswick. Testing will also be offered on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
The McIntosh County Health Department will also offer testing from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at 1335 Ga. 57 in Townsend.
For more information, contact the health district at 262-2300 or visit covid19.gachd.gov.