Health department offers drive-thru flu vaccine clinic
The Glynn County Health Department is offering a drive-thru flu vaccine clinic from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. today at its headquarters, 2747 Fourth St., Brunswick.
“There’s no easier way to get your flu shot,” said Sally Silbermann, public information officer for the Coastal Health District.
The vaccine also is available by appointment Monday through Friday at the health department during regular hours of operation. Residents can call the health department at 912-264-3961 to schedule an appointment.
— The Brunswick News
