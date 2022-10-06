Health department offers drive-thru flu vaccine clinic

The Glynn County Health Department is offering a drive-thru flu vaccine clinic from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. today at its headquarters, 2747 Fourth St., Brunswick.

