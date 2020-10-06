The Glynn County Health Department is encouraging everyone to get a flu shot at the first available opportunity, especially in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.
On Thursday and on Oct. 15, the health department will offer free drive-thru flu vaccination clinics at 2747 Fourth St. in Brunswick from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Flu vaccinations are also available at the health department by appointment during regular hours. Call 912-264-3961 to schedule an appointment.
Health department nurse manager Adam Sanchez said the beginning of flu season is always unpredictable but generally begins around October.
“We recommend anyone six months and older should get the vaccine every year,” Sanchez said. “The flu vaccine has been shown to reduce the risk of flu illness, hospitalization and death by about half. It protects the person (who is) getting the vaccine and the people around them.”
Similar to COVID-19, the flu is known to be most dangerous to people 65 years of age or older and people with underlying medical conditions like lung disease, heart disease, neurological disease weakened immune systems and diabetes, he explained.
Another similarity to the coronavirus is the precautions one can take to lower the risk of catching influenza. Wearing a mask, regularly washing hands, covering coughs and sneezes and staying home if feeling sick all apply to the flu, as well.
Widespread use of such measures could hamper transmission of the respiratory illness.
“This year with the coronavirus, we’ve seen proof in the southern hemisphere they’re experiencing a low level of activity around the flu, probably because of the COVID precautions,” Sanchez said.
That’s not an excuse to skip out on getting a shot, he added. Becoming co-infected, or contracting both diseases, could be much worse than either independently and lead to another taxing influx of patients to local health care facilities.
“There’s simple things you can do to minimize the impact,” Sanchez said.
The health department also offers free COVID-19 testing in Glynn, Camden and McIntosh counties.
As of Monday, 3,521 Glynn County residents had contracted the disease since March and 96 residents have died.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 912-230-9744 or visit covid19.dph.ga.gov.