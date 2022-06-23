The Glynn County Health Department will hold four back-to-school clinics for students who need immunizations and vision, hearing, dental and nutrition screenings.
Appointments are required.
The new school year for public school students in Glynn County begins Aug. 10.
The clinics will be held July 13, July 20, July 27 and Aug. 3 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Glynn County Health Department, 2747 Fourth Street, Brunswick
The screenings and vaccinations are required for school attendance.
Parents and caregivers are encouraged to take advantage of the clinics and not wait until the back- to-school rush.
The following are requirements for Georgia schools:
• Students entering school for the first time — no matter what the grade level — must have a completed Certificate of Vision, Hearing, Dental, and Nutrition screening form. “First time” means never enrolled in a Georgia school before.
• Children born on or after Jan. 1, 2002, who are attending seventh grade and new entrants into Georgia schools in grades 8 through 12 must have received one dose of Tdap vaccine and one dose of meningococcal vaccine.
“New entrant” means any child entering any school in Georgia for the first time or entering after having been absent from a Georgia school for more than 12 months or one school year.
• Effective July 1, 2021, children 16 years of age and older, who are entering the 11th grade, including new entrants, must have received one booster dose of the meningococcal conjugate vaccine (MCV4) unless their initial dose was administered on or after their 16th birthday.
MCV4 helps prevent meningococcal disease, a bacterial infection that can be very dangerous.
The HPV vaccine is also recommended for both girls and boys ages 11–12 to protect against cancers and other diseases caused by human papillomavirus.
Most insurance is accepted.
To make an appointment, call 912-264-3961.