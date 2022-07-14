While monkeypox is somewhat of an issue in the upstate, it is not in Coastal Georgia.
But “we are certainly monitoring the situation and talking with our state partners to stay up-to-date on the outbreak and the state response,” said Ginger Heidel, risk communicator for the eight-county Coastal Health District.
Glynn, Camden and McIntosh counties are in the Coastal Health District.
As of Tuesday, the Georgia Department of Public Health had verified 40 cases of monkeypox, all in the metro Atlanta area. The outbreak is being found among men who have sex with men, according to Dr. Cherie Drenzek, state epidemiologist.
Monkeypox is a viral disease spread by close personal contact. Symptoms are usually mild, though they can be life-threatening in some cases.
State health officials are following the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control in its approach to the outbreak.
“At this time, the CDC does not recommend widespread vaccination against monkeypox,” Heidel said. “Vaccination may be recommended for people who are close personal contacts of people with monkeypox, individuals who may have been exposed to monkeypox or people who have increased risk of being exposed to the virus such as lab workers.
“Individuals are urged to speak with their health care provider if they are in one of these groups. Monkeypox can spread to anyone through close personal, often skin-to-skin contact, including direct contact with monkeypox rash, scabs, or body fluids from a person with monkeypox.”
Symptoms include those associated with the flu: fever, chills, headache, muscle aches and fatigue.
“Vaccine is available through the Georgia Department of Public Health,” Heidel said. “DPH is working with health departments statewide and physicians to provide vaccine to those who are eligible, prioritizing individuals most at risk. “