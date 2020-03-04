South Georgia health officials continue to urge residents to prepare for the spread of COVID-19 following an announcement Monday the virus is now in the state.
In a public address Monday night, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Georgia has seen its first cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the 2019 novel coronavirus.
According the state Department of Public Health, the two Fulton County residents who have the virus are from the same household and were diagnosed with the illness after returning from a trip to Italy.
The state health department has been preparing for the eventuality that COVID-19 would make an appearance in Georgia, though it says the risk to the general public remains low.
“While the news out of Atlanta is concerning, it’s not surprising,” said Ginger Heidel, risk communicator with the health department’s Coastal Health District office in Savannah. “Our current recommendations haven’t changed.”
Christy Jordan, chief operating officer at Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital, said the hospital is also concerned about the two Atlanta cases but that medical staff are staying the course and keeping tabs on its spread.
Glynn County Schools released a statement to parents Tuesday, indicating it is keeping track of COVID-19.
“We will continue to monitor and follow the information and guidelines for schools put forth by the (CDC) and the (state health department),” the statement read. “The (school system) will focus on prevention, response and preparedness in the event of a pandemic situation.”
The school system encourages parents to keep sick children at home and to take the same preventative measures one would against the flu. Those measures include washing hands regularly, avoiding touching the eyes, nose and mouth, covering any coughs or sneezes, avoiding close contact with sick people and regularly cleaning frequently touched surfaces.
“Practice other good health habits,” the school system urged. “Keep yourself strong — and more resistant to disease — by getting plenty of sleep, staying physically active, managing stress, drinking plenty of fluids and eating nutritious foods.”
The CDC released guidance for schools Monday giving different sets of recommendations for communities with and without diagnosed cases of COVID-19.
“We are not seeing evidence of community spread in our area,” Heidel said. “So at this point we are still preparing, watching and asking people to do what t hey can to keep themselves and their environment healthy.”
Residents who feel sick should stay home and contact a doctor before going to a healthcare facility or doctor’s office if they think they have the disease, health officials say.
“Your doctor may have some specific recommendations to avoid spreading the infection when you get there,” Heidel said.
The CDC has strict criteria governing who gets tested, according to the agency’s website.
“People shouldn’t just assume they can walk into a doctor’s office and get tested,” Heidel said. “It’s not like getting a rapid flu test that you can just get in your doctor’s office.”
Symptoms are the same as generally associated with the flu or common cold: fever, coughing, shortness of breath and fatigue.
For more information on the disease, the health department’s response and how residents can prepare for the possibility of local cases, visit gachd.org/covid19.