Public health officials are predicting an early start to an expected severe flu season this year, so people started getting their shots early.
The Glynn County Health Department had planned to open its day-long drive through clinic at 8 a.m., but it got off to an early start.
“We started at 7:45 instead of 8 because there was a line,’’ nurse Mary Fleming said.
The line began forming at 7:30 a.m. with three stops for registration, insurance and paperwork with the shots coming at the last stop. The patients were mostly of retirement age and deemed most at risk from the flu.