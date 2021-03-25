Gov. Brian Kemp announced Tuesday that all Georgians age 16 and older will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine beginning today.
That’s a sharp increase in the number of people who can receive the shot, but the Coastal Health District says it’s ready.
“Yes, we’re prepared, and other health care providers in the community are ready, too,” said Dr. Lawton Davis, director of the health district. “Our vaccine supply is steady, and even though we have a lot of appointments already scheduled, we still have the capacity to do more. And now that more providers outside of public health are also offering vaccine, there are many options available.”
Health departments in the eight-county district, which includes Glynn, Camden, McIntosh, Chatham, Liberty, Long, Bryan and Effingham counties, saw a noticeable uptick in appointment bookings after the announcement, Davis said.
To schedule a shot, visit chdcovidvax.org or call 912-230-5506.
“There are also several other locations offering vaccine, including Southeast Georgia Health System and Coastal Community Health Services,” Davis said. “The bottom line is that we don’t care where you get vaccinated. We just want people to get the vaccine.”
Southeast Georgia Health System is accepting appointment at sghs.org/covid19-vaccine. Individuals must register for an appointment online, and walk-ins will not be accepted.
Davis is aware of the widespread vaccine skepticism but wanted to assure coastal residents that the vaccine has been tried and tested.
“Initially, I think some people were leery about the fact that the vaccine was new, even though the technology used to make it is not new,” Davis said. “But now, millions of vaccines have been administered and they’ve proven to be safe and very effective. We know the vaccines can help keep people from getting seriously ill and dying.
“The COVID-19 vaccines are truly modern miracles that are going to help us end this pandemic. Some of the European countries are back in lockdown because of outbreaks of the COVID-19 variants. We don’t want that to happen here, so please get vaccinated and continue to take the other precautions we know can keep COVID-19 from spreading.”
Newly reported COVID-19 cases in Georgia were on the decline Wednesday, according to Davis, but still much too high for comfort.
“Georgia as a whole is experiencing a downward trend similar to our coastal area,” Davis said. “The transmission level in Glynn County is pretty close to the state average, and levels in Camden and McIntosh are even lower.”
Over 3.2 million vaccines had been administered in Georgia as of Wednesday, according to the state Department of Public Health. Two of the three vaccines approved for use in the United States come in two doses, and roughly 1.15 million people have received both doses.
Since the Glynn County Health Department started offering vaccinations, 29,036 Glynn County residents have received one dose while 20,797 came back for the second shot.
As of Thursday, the health district had scheduled 3,500 first-time shots.
“Some of those individuals may be from phase 1 or 2, but many of them are likely part of this newly expanded phase as well,” Davis said. “The Glynn County Health Department has more than 700 first-dose appointments already on the books over the next week and still has additional availability.”
While the COVID-19 pandemic put a heavy strain on health departments in Coastal Georgia, Davis said they have since adapted and have all the resources they need to administer the vaccine.
“That means we’ve had to cut back on some of our other public health services,” he explained.
“It has definitely been a balancing act, but I think we have managed it the best we could, and I am proud of our team for keeping all the plates spinning for such a long period of time.”