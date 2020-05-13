COVID-19 testing is a critical tool in the battle against the virus.
As of last week, Coastal Community Health Services in Brunswick had tested more than 850 people for COVID-19 through the center’s free drive-up testing.
Barbara Meyers, CEO of Coastal Community Health Services, encourages anyone who wishes to be tested to do so.
She said the health center is able to provide primary health care to low-income and uninsured residents. Those services now include free COVID-19 testing.
“If anybody wants to check in and make sure they’re not infectious, come down and we will test them,” she said.
Members of her staff are working hard to take care of those visiting the Brunswick location. To show appreciation for their important work, the Coastal Georgia Area Community Action Authority delivered meals to the health center staff last week. Prepared in Community Action’s kitchen, the meals included tilapia, salmon, rice pilaf and green beans.
The free testing serves the area’s most vulnerable population, said Tres Hamilton, CEO of Community Action.
“We are really, really proud to have a site like this in our area,” said Hamilton, noting that last week marked National Nurses Week. “… We are very glad to be able to serve them, as they serve our community.”
Gestures like the cooked meal lift the spirts of the health center staff, Meyers said.
“This has been very stressful. It’s been very hard work, and the staff are trying to take care of patients and do the work that’s needed for them,” she said. “And for them to be able to take a moment and have a free meal and people clapping for them and showing them support, I think it means everything in the world to them.”
The center plans to continue offering free testing as long as the community needs the service, Meyers said.
The test offered is the nasal swab, which indicates whether a person has an active case of COVID-19 and is possibly infectious.
“The important issue right now is for us to know how many people out there have an active case and could possibly be infectious and passing it on to others,” Meyers said.
On a recent Friday, six individuals tested positive for COVID-19 at Coastal Community Health Services. Several weren’t showing symptoms, Meyers said.
“People said, ‘Oh, I’m just not feeling good, but other than that I’m fine,’” Meyers said. “And they just came down, and thankfully they got tested. Now they know, and they know they need to quarantine themselves and not spread the disease.”
Meyers stressed that as businesses and other places reopen and people leave home more often, the importance of closely monitoring one’s symptoms and getting tested will grow.
“Even though people are out and about, they need to know the disease and the possibility of infection still exist in this community,” she said.