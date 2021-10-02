Those working to provide and promote COVID-19 vaccines in Glynn County have found that many people continue to express hesitancy and resist vaccination.
Reasons for hesitancy run the gamut. Race, ethnicity, age, gender, education, political influence and religion are among many connections to people’s trepidations regarding the COVID-19 vaccine.
One of the most effective ways to help combat vaccine hesitancy is to have open, one-on-one conversations with the unvaccinated, said Dr. Kavanaugh Chandler, CEO of Coastal Community Health Services.
“At this point it seems to be about conversations — conversations to address a lot of the misinformation that perhaps youngsters as well as adults are receiving on the various platforms, whether it’s social media, radio, TV or even from their peers,” Kavanaugh said during a virtual panel event Thursday.
The panel was hosted by Vaccinate Glynn, a coordinated commuintywide vaccine effort.
Panel discussion, led by Family Connection Glynn, included health care professionals from Coastal Community Health Services and the Coastal Health District.
About 48% of Glynn County’s population is fully vaccinated, and about 4% of the community has received one dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Two doses are recommended in order to be fully vaccinated.
Health providers have also begun providing third doses to people who are immunocompromised and booster doses of Pfizer.
The vaccines are accessible, Chandler said, and the focus should shift to meeting the unvaccinated where they are and addressing their concerns one by one.
“At this point it’s less a conversation of access and more of a conversion of what’s holding you back and how can we answer your specific questions and concerns,” he said.
Many have expressed concern about the rapidity with which the vaccines were developed, said Dr. Jay Floyd, medical director of Coastal Community Health Services.
That should not be a reason to worry, he said. The fast development of the vaccines was made possible by the significant amount of money the federal government directed to the effort, the assumption of liability the government took on rather than the vaccine developers and the years of research into mRNA vaccines that began well before the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This vaccine — the Pfizer one specifically — has more data behind it than any other drug the FDA has ever approved,” he said. “And so we can be confident that it’s safe.”
The vaccine prevents severe illness, hospitalization and death caused by COVID-19, Floyd said.
“Does it prevent every infection? No,” he said. “When you get a flu shot, does it prevent every infection? No, it doesn’t. But if you get a flu shot and then get influenza, your infection is much milder than if you didn’t get the flu shot and got influenza. Same thing with COVID-19.”
More than 90% of those who are being hospitalized with the virus are unvaccinated, Floyd said. And it’s rare for a vaccinated person to die from COVID-19.
As of Thursday evening, Glynn County reported 15,072 cases of COVID-19 and 283 deaths related to the virus since the pandemic began in 2020.
Counties in coastal Georgia are seeing a sharp decline from the high case numbers of late July through September. The higher rate of infection was connected to the spread of the more contagious Delta variant.
The reduction in cases is connected to rising vaccination numbers and temporary immunity among people who were infected, said Dr. Lawton Davis, director of the Coastal Health District.
“The infectiousness is waning, falling off, because more and more people are becoming immune to at least the Delta variant for at least a period of time,” he said.
Hospitalizations in Glynn County have also dropped from a high of 144 on Aug. 31. On Friday, the number had fallen to 38 people, Davis said.
Myths about the vaccines have swirled, instigated by social media and inaccurate science. False claims include the suggestion that vaccines are tied to infertility as well as misinformation regarding whether a pregnant woman should get the vaccine.
Pregnant women are highly encouraged to get vaccinated, Davis said, as they are of higher risk of complications if they’re infected by COVID-19.
About a third of the people who get COVID-19 and recover do not develop immunity to the virus, Davis said.
“Also, the people who have had it and recovered and did develop an immune response who then get vaccinated, it’s kind of like one and one equals three,” he said. “They develop even better protection by having had it, having recovered and getting vaccinated.”
The only way to end the pandemic, Floyd said, is to get the world’s population vaccinated. It’s not an insignificant choice to remain unvaccinated.
“This is a community effort,” Floyd said. “And if you’re a religious-minded person, this should speak immediately to that. All religions are about taking care of your neighbor and looking out for yourself. Religion is not self-centered. It’s about others. This perfectly fits that.”
Davis echoed Floyd and emphasized the importance of being vaccinated against COVID-19.
“This is one of those times where we need to be thinking of our fellow man as well as ourselves,” he said.
To schedule a vaccine appointment with the Department of Public Health, visit chdcovidvax.org or call 912-230-5506. To make an appointment with Coastal Community Health Services, go to coastalchs.org or call 912-574-5097.
Vaccines will also be available at a community resource event hosted by Family Connection and A Better Glynn from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Rise Risley campus, 1800 Albany St., Brunswick.
Another vaccine event, hosted by Lord of Life Lutheran Church and Community Organized Relief Effort, will take place from 12 to 4 p.m. Tuesday at Lord of Life, 2801 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. The Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines will be available and that includes booster shots for the Pfizer vaccine. Visit coreresponse.org for more information.