The federal government agreed to a settlement in one million-dollar health care case and the federal district court approved another settlement, both occurring Monday and totaling more than $13 million.
In the first matter, the U.S. Attorney’s Office filed a motion to enter judgment announcing that the federal government and and the defendants — Darien Pharmacy and Janice Ann Colter — came to an agreement regarding the civil suit on Darien’s and Colter’s alleged illegal prescription opioid distribution.
The offers of judgment, which were made by the plaintiffs, were made under the condition that the defendants were not admitting fault. According to the Darien Pharmacy offer, for example, “This offer of judgment is made for the purposes specified in Rule 68 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, and is not to be construed as an admission that the defendant Agape Prescriptions ‘R’ Us, Inc., d/b/a Darien Pharmacy, is liable in this action.
“This offer of judgment is made to resolve all of plaintiff’s claims in this action against defendant Agape Prescriptions ‘R’ Us, Inc., d/b/a Darien Pharmacy, including any and all claims for civil penalties, damages, costs, expenses and attorneys’ fees.”
Under the agreement, Darien will have to pay $3 million, and Colter will have to pay $100,000.
Both Colter and Darien Pharmacy remain as defendants in a separate civil suit that’s currently before the Supreme Court of Georgia. She’s also awaiting criminal sentencing in federal court after pleading guilty Oct. 29 to making false statements relating to health care.
In the other case, U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood approved a consent judgment filed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office detailing an agreement between the federal and state governments, Miracle Home Care, Miracle Adult Day Care, Miracle Transportation and Shashicka Tyre-Hill for false Medicaid claims under the federal False Claims Act and Georgia False Medicaid Claims Act.
Miracle Home Care sought Medicaid funds for “thousands of false or fraudulent non-emergency transportation and adult day care services” and also falsified thousands of records to cover up those claims.
“The act of falsifying records in order to steal millions of dollars from Medicaid, as alleged in this matter, will not be tolerated,” Derrick Jackson, special agent in charge for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General, said in a statement. “The OIG will continue to work with our partners at the United States Attorney’s Office and the Georgia Medicaid Fraud Control Unit to safeguard vital health care funds.”
Under the judgment, Miracle is to pay $9.7 million, and Tyre-Hill is on the hook for another $400,000.