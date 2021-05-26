The Rise Risley campus in Brunswick offered a glimpse Tuesday of what will be possible when the community resource center is fully open and serving the neighborhood.
Numerous local nonprofits, organizations, health care providers and employers came together on the historic campus at 1800 Albany St. for a health and job fair addressing two critical needs in the community — access to health services and promotion of employment opportunities
COVID-19 vaccines were offered during the event by Coastal Community Health Services.
Glynn County Schools, Golden Isles Development Authority, STAR Foundation, Coastal Coalition for Children, Coastal Outreach Soccer and others were on hand for the outdoor fair.
“We’re trying to let the community know what Rise Risley is going to be all about because the purpose of Rise Risley is to have one stop where the community can walk and receive all the resources,” said Kemso Moore, one of the event’s organizers. “This is giving a preview of what Rise Risley is going to be for the community.”
The Rise Risley project is a coalition that envisions a resource and referral hub housed in a community center where a variety of groups that provide services related to education, trauma-informed care, economic improvement and more will come together and offer easy access to some of Glynn County’s most underserved residents.
Katie Hagin, program director for MDC Healthcare in Brunswick, manned a booth at the event in hopes of recruiting new employees.
“We’re hiring for PSAs and CNAs. We do home care. We have an adult daycare,” Hagin said. “… Just like everybody else in town, we’re short-staffed.”
Suzanne Walker, program assistant for the University of Georgia Extension office’s food and nutrition education program, shared information about free local resources, including recipe demonstrations and health classes.
“We have a total of eight classes, and they’re free to the public,” she said. “We teach them how to cook and do quick and easy recipes that take 15 minutes or less typically.”
Face to Face Recovery, an organization based in Jesup that provides resources for people suffering from substance abuse disorders, brought representatives to the fair to spread the word about its numerous free programs, including Narcan distribution and training.
“We believe that you have to touch the whole community in order for a community to get better,” said Patty Collins, executive director. “We provide Narcan training to everybody who needs Narcan.”
Coastal Community Health Services drove its mobile unit to the Risley campus to provide COVID-19 vaccines, primary care and health screenings, including blood pressure readings and glucose tests for diabetes.
“Those are the two most prominent chronic illnesses in our community,” said LaTanya Abbott-Austin, community engagement coordinator.
The healthcare provider plans to have a remote office on the Rise Risley campus.
“That’s what this is all about — bringing the community together and bringing all the services to one spot to make it easier for the community to have their needs met,” Abbott-Austin said.