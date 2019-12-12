Glynn County Head Start and Early Head Start preschool programs will host a drop-in, open interview event Dec. 17 to fill numerous staff vacancies.
The open interviews will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Coastal Georgia Area Community Action Authority, located at 1 Community Action Drive in Brunswick.
Positions needed include teachers, teacher assistants, substitute teachers, janitorial staff and bus drivers.
Those interested can drop by anytime during the event. Applications will be available on site, and interviews will be completed that day. The plan is to offer positions by the end of that day, said Lisa Wright, human resources manager for Community Action. Head Start and Early Head Start hope to begin the new year will these vacant positions filled.
“We do have numerous vacancies,” Wright said. “This came about because the unemployment rate right now is really low. In Georgia, it’s really at an all-time low … So it’s been really really hard to recruit and also to retain.”
Credentials are required for these positions. Teachers must have an associate or bachelor’s degree, and teachers’ assistants must have at least an associate’s degree in childhood development.
Substitutes must have earned their high school diploma.
Head Start and Early Head Start are comprehensive programs that aim to serve not only the students but also their families, through Community Action’s services, Wright said.
Wright encouraged interested potential applicants to attend the drop-in event and learn more about this opportunity to make a difference in local families’ lives.
“Our early childhood education is not a day care,” she said. “We take pride in our employees, which is why we require the credentials.”
Those with questions are asked to call 912-264-3281.