The Heritage Christian Academy literary team was merely an hour away from the state competition in LaGrange on March 13, 2020, when J.J. Everett’s phone rang.
The fine arts director for the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools was on the line with bad news. The in-person state competition had been canceled at the last minute just like many events were last spring when the pandemic’s toll began to ripple into everyone’s daily lives.
HCA’s team bus turned around and returned to Brunswick.
“We had to come home and then record everybody’s pieces and send them in,” recalled Everett, fine arts director at HCA.
The local team won last year’s virtual state competition but with none of the usual fanfare that comes with an in-person event.
This year, though, the team claimed its moment. When they were recently named the GAPPS State Literary Champions, HCA’s team celebrated at the event itself.
“There was something sweet about winning it in person this year, even if you had masks and had to socially distance,” Everett said. “It was just a really neat victory, to win it again in person as opposed to online.”
The state championship was held in Macon. HCA students competed in 12 of the state events, including singing events like trio, quartet and boy and girl’s solo. They also had writers take part in the argumentative and personal essay contests. Performers competed in the dramatic and humorous interpretation events.
The students began preparing in January. Practice performances, though, rarely capture the full energy of what’s seen in state competition, said Kate Everett, a senior.
“It’s basically do what you practice except 10 steps higher than you were practicing,” she said.
Many of the students who went to state this year were seniors, several of whom had never competed in a literary event before this year.
“It’s senior year. You’ve got nothing to lose,” said Sarah LeDuc, a senior. “It’s so much fun.”
LeDuc’s humorous interpretation piece, performed with Kate Everett, was titled “Bungee.”
“It’s about two friends who are about to bungee jump,” LeDuc said.
“They basically think they’re going to die,” Kate Everett added.
The two seniors were among four HCA students who won first place in the individual contests at the state competition. Also bringing home a top trophy was Braylee Flowers, who competed in the dramatic interpretation contest.
J.J. Everett said she was especially proud to see many new students on this year’s state championship-winning literary team.
“I had so many new seniors this year who were new to the school, so it was their first experience with a literary experience,” she said. “The majority of my senior boys, it was their first time to do one act this fall and the first time (for) literary, and they just jumped right in.”
In the afterglow of this year’s victory, J.J. Everett couldn’t help but recall the team’s feelings a little over a year ago during the long bus ride back from the in-person state championship that never happened.
“It was like a 10-hour day that day driving,” she said. “We were so down because we had a team this size and we had to go back home. It was rather redeeming (this year) in so many ways.”