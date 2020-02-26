HBCU fair planned for Friday

HBCUs, or historically black colleges and universities, were first founded to offer equal educational opportunities to African Americans who would otherwise be denied fair education due to racial discrimination.
Aundra Simmons Vaughn, a retired Glynn Academy counselor and one of the founders of the local HBCU fair hosted annually, said she sometimes gets asked if HBCUs are still relevant.
“My answer to that is 50 percent of all black lawyers come from HBCUs,” she said. “Seventy percent of all black physicians are from HBCUs. Fifty percent of black teachers and professionals attend HBCUs.”
The annual HBCU College and Career Fair is planned for 9 a.m. to noon Friday in Glynn Academy’s gym.
High school students from Glynn, McIntosh, Liberty and Camden counties will participate in the fair. Glynn County’s eighth-grade students have also been invited.
The fair will include booths for HBCUs as well as for local youth-focused programming. Local employers will also be on hand to provide information on job opportunities in Glynn County.
College recruiters and alumni will represent at least 16 HBCUs at the fair. HBCUs from Georgia, Florida, Arkansas, West Virginia, Florida and more will be represented at this year’s fair.
Angie Votsis, a part-time counselor this year at Glynn Academy who retired from her full-time position at the school in 2014, helped found the annual event with Vaughn. The two women, along with others in the community, recognized the need to make more local students aware of HBCUs nationwide.
Students in Coastal Georgia live far from most locations that offer large HBCU fairs, Vaughn said, and many do not have the means to travel to cities that offer these fairs.
“It’s just a great eye- opener for these kids, and there’s so much positive energy at these fairs,” Votsis said. “And it’s just something that they would not have an opportunity to do otherwise, so I’m glad that we’re doing it.”
Local African American service fraternities and sororities also support the event annually, Vaughn said.
“Some of them will be sitting at the table representing their college,” she said. “Some of them will also serve as hostesses for us. Most importantly, many of them offer college scholarships, so they will have a table where they can promote their scholarships.”
Fourteen Black Men of Glynn, a group that helped found the local HBCU fair, will offer three scholarships that students can apply and interview for during the fair.
A representative from the “Call Me MiSTER” program at Georgia College will be on hand at the fair to discuss the program, which aims to encourage African American men to pursue careers in education.
Local employers at the event this year will include Rich Products, King and Prince Seafood and Sea Island Company.
The fair aims to educate local students about all of the possibilities open to them, Votsis said.
“If we can bring back people who can work here, it’s important to make this community grow,” she said. “A lot of the kids that do graduate and move on, they don’t come back, and we do have a lot of great industries here that they could work for.”
HBCUs carry a strong legacy in the world of higher education, and Vaughn said this fair educates students on how these colleges and universities can play a significant role in their future success.
“Are they still relevant? Yes,” Vaughn said.
High school students interested in participating can sign up in the counseling office or contact their counselor for more information.