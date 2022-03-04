St. Simons Island resident Nora Lott Haynes has also thrown her hat into the ring to succeed outgoing state Sen. Sheila McNeill.
McNeill announced last month that she would not seek re-election. She will face fellow Republicans Jeff Jones and Mike Hodges in the May 24 primary for the party nomination.
A self-described conservative educator and mental health reform advocate, Haynes said in a press release she is running because “Senate District 3 deserves the very best — a strong conservative leader that will fight like hell to protect our values and preserve our way of life.”
“I am no stranger to politics and I have fought relentlessly for those who need a voice,” her statement continues. “As an educator, I taught students with physical and mental disabilities and worked with the Georgia Department of Education to improve special education programs throughout our state.”
It’s a personal mission for Haynes, who has an adult child suffering from severe mental illness, according to the release. It was her child that led her to become a “tireless advocate, researcher, and leader for mental health reform.”
“I have devoted my life fighting for reform of Georgia’s broken mental health system,” the statement reads. “I have spent countless hours helping other families like mine find the resources and help they need to provide for their loved ones. I am ready to take my passion for Southeast Georgia to the Legislature in order to implement reforms to our mental health system and to stop the radical left dead in their tracks.”
In the release, she took a hard stance against “those who want to force their radical ideologies on our children, silence conservatives, defund the police, take our guns and make it easier to cheat in our elections.” Her statement also described her as a “proud product of District 3, born and raised in Ware County. She began her career in Ware County Schools as a special education teacher, administrator and a researcher where she oversaw several projects.
She earned a bachelor’s degree in dealing with the orthopedically handicapped from the University of Georgia, a master’s degree in Behavioral Disorders and an Education Specialist Degree in Leadership from Valdosta State University.
The education career path would take her to the Georgia Department of Education where she worked as the reading-first special education specialist. She has also served as president of the National Alliance on Mental Illness Georgia and chair of public policy and director of the Opening Doors to Recovery mental health research project.
Gov. Brian Kemp appointed her in 2019 to serve on the Georgia Behavioral Health Reform and Innovation Commission.
Haynes and her husband Greg live on St. Simons Island and have two children and one grandson.