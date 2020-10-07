A sure sign fall is coming is the change in weather.
In St. Marys, residents have their own way of letting everyone know summer is over with the month-long Hay Days celebration.
Scarecrows of all sorts are being erected in the median on Osborne Street from St. Marys Elementary School to the city’s waterfront.
Merchants are also setting up scarecrows in front of their shops to show their support for the event and to promote their businesses.
Jolene Andersen, one of the Hay Days organizers, said more than 100 permits have been granted to individuals, businesses, charitable organizations and political candidates to show their creativity and send a message at the same time.
The boundaries for scarecrows in the median on Osborne Street have been extended beyond St. Marys City Hall two blocks to St. Marys Elementary School. Pupils have responded by making nearly 30 scarecrows depicting a number of school activities and paying homage to their teachers.
Andersen said the annual scarecrow stroll has been canceled by city officials because of the COVID-19 pandemic. During a typical year the stroll attracts thousands of children dressed in costumes in what has turned into a Halloween celebration, with merchants and organizations giving away candy and treats.
Andersen said the Hay Days celebration, which runs until Oct. 31, will attract many visitors throughout the month despite the cancellation of the stroll.
The large number of scarecrows often leads to motorists driving at a crawl. Organizers encourage people to park their vehicles and take their time looking at the creativity and humor involved in the scarecrows.
Despite the ongoing pandemic, Andersen said she expects as many scarecrows will be on display as during a typical year.
“We just want to do something for the county,” Andersen said. “We’re encouraging people to come down to see the scarecrows and enjoy downtown St. Marys during the month of October.”