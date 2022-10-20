For fans of all things spooky, October doesn’t last nearly long enough.
A mere 31 days is not nearly sufficient to embrace all the haunts and happenings, horror movies and ghost stories.
But the Golden Isles, a setting with layer upon layer of haunted history, does its best. In addition to various purportedly haunted locations in the area, there is plenty of eerie entertainment to go around.
Just ask Harry Paisley. The storyteller makes a living sharing local haunted history for Lighthouse Trolley Tours on St. Simons Island.
“I’ve been doing it a long time ... it started with a walking tour and then I moved to the trolley,” she said.
Paisley has a flair for the dramatic, majoring in theatre in college in Colorado. He brings those skills to bear when sharing popular stories like Mary the Wanderer, a forlorn lady who’s love died at sea, or the tale of Frederick Osborne’s ghost, the lighthouse keeper shot on its lawn and who later died.
“Everyone loves a good ghost story,” he said.
During the fall, the company hosts its ghost tours every Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, with the trolley departing from the St. Simons pier. And while that certainly keeps Paisley busy, he’s adding another hair-raising event to his October calendar this year.
At 6:30 p.m. Oct. 27, he will regale Brunswick library audiences with a dramatic reading of Edgar Allan Poe’s classic short story, “The Tell-Tale Heart.” The 1843 thriller shares the musings of a narrator who assures readers that he’s definitely not mad (spoiler: he absolutely is). And goes on to detail how and why he murdered his boss. He also offers the spine-tingling reason he was found out.
For Paisley, it’s the perfect piece to set the tone for Halloween, although he cautions would-be attendees that the story is not for the faint of ... well, heart.
“This one really isn’t for kids ... more teens and adults,” he said with a laugh. “But I really like the ‘Tell-Tale Heart,’ it’s my favorite Poe story. I actually went to the Brunswick library and actually suggested doing it. I did it for the Big Read years ago and thought it would be great for Halloween.”
While the story was published nearly 180 years ago, Paisley feels it still packs a horrific punch.
“After all of these years, it’s still viable. It’s still scary,” he said. “Poe is considered by many people to be the grandfather of the gothic ghost stories that we have today and really the father of the mystery genre. He pretty much set the standard.”
But Paisley’s reading isn’t the only way to get into the Halloween spirit. Here’s a round up of some spooktacular events and happenings:
Ongoing
• The Jekyll Island Authority will host its Gilded Age Ghosts and Ghouls tour at 7, 7:30 and 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Halloween. There will also be tours on Halloween. The trolley tour begins at the MOSAIC Museum and weaves its way through the historic district. Some walking and standing will also be required. A snack and soft drink are included. Adult tickets are $25 and $12.50 for students 8 to 12. To purchase tickets, visit jekyllisland.com.
• St. Simons United Methodist Church, 624 Ocean Blvd., St. Simons Island, is hosting its annual pumpkin patch. It will be open from 1 to 7 p.m. Monday to Thursdays; 1 to 9 p.m. Fridays; 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays; and 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays at the church.
• Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation State Historic Site, 5556 U.S. 17, Brunswick, will host its Ghost and Legends tour at 6:30 p.m. on Fridays through Thanksgiving. The cost is $20 per person. Pre-registration is required. To secure a spot, call 912-264-7333 for reservations.
Oct. 28
• St. Marys 13th Annual Haunted History Tour will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. around the downtown area. Costumed actors will present the haunted stories of the town. Golf cart rides are available. Tickets are $8 in advance or $10 on the day of the event. For details, visit www.stmaryslittletheatre.com, the St. Marys Welcome Center or Once Upon a Bookseller.
Oct. 28 and 30
Magnolia Garden Club is hosting Haunted Union Street, a walking tour featuring six storytellers at six old town homes, at 6 p.m. each day. Adult admission is $10 and $5 for children (ages 12-5). It is family friendly. Tourgoers are advised to wear comfortable shoes and bring a flashlight. No pets are allowed. For tickets, call 912-996-0663 or email deanhome@bellsouth.net.
Oct. 31
• Traditional door-to-door Trick-or-Treating is recognized in Glynn County from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Homes that are open for sharing candy typically leave the porch light on as a signal to parents and guardians.
• The fifth annual Brunswick Trunk or Treat program will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. along Gloucester and Newcastle streets. There will be games, candy and a best decorated trunk contest. For details, contact Melody Wilkes at 912-265-4150.
• Lakeside United Methodist Church, 5572 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick, will host a Trunk or Treat program from 6 to 8 p.m. at the church. There will be candy, games, a bounce house, barrel rides and snow cones.