Hate-crimes bill debated in Georgia Senate
Jason Vaughn found himself pacing his living room the evening of May 5, unable to shake the images he’d just seen.
Leaping flames, falling cars, tearing steel — all set amid a herculean showdown between a resolute army and a colossal monster.
A state representative is urging Gov. Brian Kemp to remove Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jackie Johnson from office, and a state senator says he now believes the fate of the Glynn County Police Department should rest with voters.
The last time members of the cycling group BRAG came together was the weekend of Feb. 21.
The Brunswick City Commission has agreed to form a committee to discuss the future of the American Civil War Memorial in Hanover Square after receiving calls for the statue’s removal.
There is a growing movement to remove the Confederate Civil War Memorial in downtown Brunswick.
