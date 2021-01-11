Warnock Rally_015
Buy Now

Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey is optimistic about the city as he heads into his final year as mayor.

 Derrick Davis/The Brunswick News

Cornell Harvey has seen many changes in the 17 years he has held public office in Brunswick.

Harvey, who served 10 years as a city commissioner, is entering the eighth and final year as mayor because of term limits. The end to his tenure as mayor has been challenging because of the COVID-19 pandemic, derailing some plans years in the making such as the Oglethorpe Conference Center and the decision to not to install the long-awaited splash pad in Mary Ross Waterfront Park.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has forced city officials to abandon, modify or delay plans, there are goals Harvey said he’d like to accomplish during his final year in office.

Among his priorities are repairing any strained relationships the city has had with the county.

“I want to foster an atmosphere with a strong relationship,” he said.

While city officials have conceded the conference center project is dead, Harvey said he still has hope the city will find a developer to build on the Oglethorpe block. He said a hotel or apartments at the site would help with the goal of bringing more occupants downtown.

Another goal is the creation of more affordable housing downtown. He’d like to see developers renovate some of the old dilapidated homes to help meet the need for more affordable homes downtown.

Harvey said he’d like the housing authority to create a new program to provide guidance to first-time home owners.

“I want them to take care of people’s properties,” he said.

Harvey said he is also supporting proposed legislation that will be considered by the General Assembly that will enable local municipalities to force landlords to bring their home up to code.

Before Harvey ended a 28-year career in the Air Force, he told people he wanted to become the mayor of his hometown. He said former mayors Brad Brown and Brian Thompson helped him during his time in office.

“The city has gotten a lot better at managing costs,” he said.

City roads, parks and squares have also seen improvements during Harvey’s time in office.

An infusion of new, young city employees has also helped bring a new energy and high level of customer service to the city, he said.

While the pandemic impacted the way Harvey envisioned his last year in office, he remains optimistic about the city’s future.

“Once the pandemic ends, people will want to go downtown,” he said. “We’re going to be sitting tall.”

More from this section

+2
Love your silhouette

Love your silhouette

We all strive to look and feel our best. Diet and exercise are the foundations for staying fit, but sometimes they are not sufficient for that stubborn belly fat or those hard-to-tone upper arms. Now, there are minimally invasive solutions to those problems – BodyTite and FaceTite.

Home staging is powerful marketing tool

Home staging is powerful marketing tool

Cece Bowen, of Transform Your Interiors, will tell you from the get-go that, “my first love is staging homes for Realtors to help market them to sell at the highest price possible.”

Leak in barge barrier leads to fuel sheen on East River

Leak in barge barrier leads to fuel sheen on East River

Oily sediment leaked into the East River this week through a crack in the pollution protection barrier on the barge 455-8, which holds the severed stern of the shipwrecked Golden Ray at the Mayor’s Point docks in Brunswick, according to Unified Command.