Cornell Harvey has seen many changes in the 17 years he has held public office in Brunswick.
Harvey, who served 10 years as a city commissioner, is entering the eighth and final year as mayor because of term limits. The end to his tenure as mayor has been challenging because of the COVID-19 pandemic, derailing some plans years in the making such as the Oglethorpe Conference Center and the decision to not to install the long-awaited splash pad in Mary Ross Waterfront Park.
While the COVID-19 pandemic has forced city officials to abandon, modify or delay plans, there are goals Harvey said he’d like to accomplish during his final year in office.
Among his priorities are repairing any strained relationships the city has had with the county.
“I want to foster an atmosphere with a strong relationship,” he said.
While city officials have conceded the conference center project is dead, Harvey said he still has hope the city will find a developer to build on the Oglethorpe block. He said a hotel or apartments at the site would help with the goal of bringing more occupants downtown.
Another goal is the creation of more affordable housing downtown. He’d like to see developers renovate some of the old dilapidated homes to help meet the need for more affordable homes downtown.
Harvey said he’d like the housing authority to create a new program to provide guidance to first-time home owners.
“I want them to take care of people’s properties,” he said.
Harvey said he is also supporting proposed legislation that will be considered by the General Assembly that will enable local municipalities to force landlords to bring their home up to code.
Before Harvey ended a 28-year career in the Air Force, he told people he wanted to become the mayor of his hometown. He said former mayors Brad Brown and Brian Thompson helped him during his time in office.
“The city has gotten a lot better at managing costs,” he said.
City roads, parks and squares have also seen improvements during Harvey’s time in office.
An infusion of new, young city employees has also helped bring a new energy and high level of customer service to the city, he said.
While the pandemic impacted the way Harvey envisioned his last year in office, he remains optimistic about the city’s future.
“Once the pandemic ends, people will want to go downtown,” he said. “We’re going to be sitting tall.”