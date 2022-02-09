Former Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey is among four Southeast Georgians who will be honored by the General Assembly.
Harvey, Capt. Thornell “T.K.” King, Johnny Robinson and Clainetta T. Jefferson will be recognized with a resolution “for their dedication to the community of Southeast Georgia.”
According to the resolution, the four people honored “have immeasurably contributed to the Southeast Georgia coastal community through their tremendous acts of service.”
Harvey is a Glynn Academy graduate who served on Brunswick City Commission for 10 years as city commissioner and another eight years as mayor. Harvey could not seek another term as mayor because of term limits.
“Cornell L. Harvey has championed the improvement of Brunswick’s most underserved neighborhoods and has broken down a countless number of barriers to expertly lead his community,” according to the resolution.
King, a native of Darien, returned home to become a coach, teacher and as a Georgia State Patrol trooper “who devoted his life to serving the people in his community and neighboring counties through his countless acts of kindness and charity.”
Robinson is a World War II veteran who served in the Pacific Theater during the war. He was described in the resolution as “a beacon of patriotism within the Camden County community.”
Jefferson has worked at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay since 2008, where she serves as the school liaison officer. Her role is as an education consultant for military families with children in grades kindergarten through 12th grade.