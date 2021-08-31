A community workshop will be held 6 p.m. today to discuss a proposed seven-pump fueling station at the Harris Teeter store on St. Simons Island.
The purpose of the meeting at The Casino on St. Simons Island is to inform the public of plans to seek a conditional-use permit to build a fueling station at 600 Sea Island Road.
This isn’t the first time Harris Teeter’s request for a fueling station at its store in the Shops at Sea Island has gone before the Islands Planning Commission for consideration.
The commission voted 5-2 in January to deny a conditional-use permit that would have allowed Harris Teeter to tear down a building leased by Signature Property Group and build the fueling station, complete with a fuel canopy, an attendant’s kiosk and additional parking spaces.
The parcel is zoned general commercial, which allows fueling stations on the site with a conditional-use permit.
During that public hearing last winter, a majority of people who spoke during the meeting voiced opposition to the proposal. The Islands Planning Commission voted to recommend that the county commission deny the conditional-use permit if Harris Teeter chose to appeal.
Harris Teeter officials withdrew the application request in February after company officials were unable to get a guarantee their request would be deferred by commissioners until the plans could be modified. The decision forced Harris Teeter to wait six months to resubmit a new application, in effect starting the process over again.
It’s likely Harris Teeter will receive the same opposition as when the Islands Planning Commission held meetings earlier this year to discuss the proposal.
The meeting will run from 6 to 7 p.m. in room 108 in The Casino building.