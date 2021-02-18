Harris Teeter pulled a request Wednesday for a permit that would have paved the way for the construction of gas pumps near the supermarket on St. Simons Island, county officials say.
According to Planning Manager Stefanie Leif, Harris Teeter decided to drop the permit application because there was no assurance the Glynn County Commission would agree to defer the application before the local governing body’s meeting at 6 p.m. today.
“It’s unfortunate that our request, which we continue to believe legally met the requirements of a conditional use permit, did not receive the opportunity to move forward at this time,” Harris Teeter spokeswoman Danna Robinson said in a statement. “We truly believe our proposed plans to be an enhancement and added convenience to our loyal shoppers in St. Simons Island.”
The permit went through an “accelerated process” that “did not afford enough time to adjust to the feedback received by (the) planning commission, staff or the community, which they deserved,” Robinson said.
“In an effort to fully understand and address the concerns that have been voiced about the project and to continue Harris Teeter’s commitment to serving the St. Simons Island community, we will take some time to learn from our neighbors while we decide next steps,” the statement reads. “The project has generated a significant amount of excitement and interest in the Harris Teeter Fuel program, which Harris Teeter shoppers continue to praise. We would like to thank the community for their engagement and hope to continue to work toward an outcome satisfactory to all.”
The company will have to wait six months, or no earlier than July 19, before submitting another application for gas pumps, starting from square-one and going through the Islands Planning Commission again, Leif said.
According to plans filed with the Glynn County Community Development Department, the company wanted to tear down a building currently occupied by Signature Property Group and replace it with seven fuel pumps, an attendant kiosk, canopy and some parking spaces.
The withdrawal comes after the Islands Planning Commission recommended in a 5-2 vote last month that the county commission deny the application. Several island residents spoke in opposition to the permit request during a public hearing at the meeting.
“I think they made the right decision and heard the concerns of the public,” said County Commissioner Cap Fendig, who represents St. Simons Island. “A lot of those concerns I fully agreed with. I live in a neighborhood next door to Harris Teeter. My wife and I shop there all the time. I appreciate the quality of service they provide from the grocery store, but I don’t think the fuel station would have been a good fit.”
He was also concerned about the impact regular fuel deliveries would have on traffic, especially in light of a planned overhaul of the road network in the area centered around the intersection of Frederica and Sea Island roads.
“Also, being a customer of their business I already know how crowded that parking lot is and extra activity with that kind of facility would have overloaded that property,” Fendig said. “I’ve also operated marinas most of my life and I’m familiar with underground fuel tanks, fueling trucks and their restricted ability to maneuver, and fumes that are discharged when they’re loading the tanks with fuel, pushing air and fuel fumes up into the atmosphere.
“I found nothing but overwhelming strong consensus from the island community against it.”
As a conditional use in the zoning district, Harris Teeter had to go through public hearings and get commission approval before building a fueling station. But Fendig also wanted to note for the sake of the public that there are many enterprises for which Harris Teeter could use the property that would not require public hearings and commission approval.
According to the Glynn County zoning ordinance, without a public hearing or commission input, the general commercial district allows for, among other things, retail and wholesale businesses.
“We hope that Harris Teeter will continue to be a great partner for the island community and work with us closely on future density expansions,” Fendig said.