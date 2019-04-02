Harrell appointed as new chief magistrate judge
With former Glynn County Chief Magistrate Judge Alex Atwood joining the Kemp administration as commissioner of the state Department of Administrative Services, the superior court judges of the Brunswick Judicial Circuit announced Wallace Harrell as the appointee to serve the rest of Atwood’s term.
Harrell previously served as a deputy magistrate judge in Glynn County since 2010, has been a partner in the firm of Gilbert, Harrell, Sumerford and Martin for more than 55 years and served as an attorney for the Southeast Georgia Health System for more than 25 years. He’s also been chairman of the Federal Court Advisory Committee for more than 15 years and served on the Georgia State Board of Bar Examiners from 1989 to 1994.
Harrell graduated from the law school at Mercer and earned his license to practice law in Georgia in 1956.
