Greta Johnston remembers the first day she stepped into Steve Jobe’s classroom at Frederica Academy.
Political posters and memorabilia filled nearly every visible space, on walls, shelves, desks and along the floor. An array of bobble heads of various political figures sat at nearly eye level with the students in their desks.
Every portion of the classroom seemed to offer something new to observe.
Johnston doubted she’d ever manage to focus on actual school work in that classroom.
“I remember when I walked in here sophomore year I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m going to be so distracted in this room,’” said Johnston, who is now a senior. “But really, it’s kind of the opposite. You’re almost more engaged when you’re in an environment like this that is intended to support the students, and it’s a more fun environment versus just blank concrete walls.”
Engagement in Jobe’s classroom has increased even more this school year with the addition of what’s called a “Harkness table.” The table, which seats around 16, is designed to promote discussion and make all voices in the class equal.
The Harkness table is a teaching and learning method that involves students sitting in an oval configuration that promotes open-minded conversations with minimal teacher intervention.
Jobe first installed a Harkness table in his classroom at a different school and had long been considering putting one in his classroom at Frederica.
“It allows for good discussion because we’re able to interact with each other and face each other and we’re not in our own space,” Johnston said. “We’re in a space together.”
Last school year, students in Jobe’s class sat at desks organized in a horseshoe shape.
“But we had to be distanced, and we were so far away,” Jobe recalled.
COVID-19 protocols have required schools to social distance and space out students as much as possible.
But Jobe wished to get back to an around-the-table class setup so he reached out over the summer to a local man who had experience building furniture.
Jobe pitched his idea over coffee, and the man soon constructed a Harkness table designed to fit Jobe’s classroom.
“I want it to be unique,” said Jobe, who paid close attention to the table’s details and sought staff and student input on features like the color of the table and the chairs that surround it.
Those chairs, a mix-matched set of many shapes, sizes and comfort levels, came from a storage unit on the school’s campus.
“I didn’t want the chairs to be uniform,” Jobe said.
The table was unveiled at the start of this school year and surprised students who walked into Jobe’s class expecting to see the usual desk set up.
“I had never had him as a teacher before so I was kind of confused,” said Katelyn Sitz, a senior in the class. “But it makes sense now.”
The table was built to be simple and functional. It’s also an equalizer in the classroom, as no student can hide nor can they place themselves in a seat of greater prominence. There’s no head of the table.
“It’s really hard to hide in the back and fall asleep,” Jobe said.
Jobe emphasizes three important actions in his class — read, listen and engage. Those words adorn the Harkness table at Frederica and remind students of the three steps they should take to be successful.
Jobe, who teaches AP American Government, AP U.S. History and AP Comparative Government, said his class has always been mostly discussion based. The table leveled up the nature of the conversations between the students and their teachers, though, and made class discourse the main activity of every class session.
“I think it’s better for any type of social science class,” Jobe said. “Let’s say you’re in an English class and you’re discussing a book. With this, you have more intimacy, and it’s harder to hide behind another student or in the back. I think it promotes discussion. It invites discussion.”
Students switch up their seats frequently, as does Jobe.
The table fits 16 comfortably and could probably squeeze in 18 chairs.
“I think it’s perfect,” said Tyrese Horne. “Desks are kind of boring when you talk about history.”
Jobe said he’s consistently trying to improve his classroom experience to meet the needs and expectations of students.
“It’s their class,” he said. “Obviously you’ve got to do the content, but you try to get feedback on the best ways that they can learn the information because it’s all about learning. It’s not memorizing.”
Jobe’s goal is to prepare the students for a collegiate environment.
“A lot of your classes will be kind of in this manner, particularly at the smaller schools, and I’m just trying to prepare them so they’re going to be ready,” he said.
The students in Jobe’s class said they feel the table achieves its intended purpose.
“It keeps you more accountable too because instead of like a regular classroom where you have desks in the back …. I can see everyone at this table plain as day,” said Chandler Sitz, a senior. “There’s no interruption in the view.”