KINGSLAND — The closure of a Kmart store in Kingsland more than three and a half years ago raised questions and concerns about the shopping center it co-anchored, along with a Publix supermarket.
The shopping center and small businesses continued to thrive after the closure, but there was a noticeable absence of vehicles where the former Kmart store stood.
That will change in coming months with the announcement a Harbor Freight Tools store will move into the old store, where renovations have already begun.
A worker at the site Tuesday said plans are to have work completed in the next eight to 10 weeks, with a goal to open the store before Christmas.
The store is expected to create between 25 and 30 new jobs including sales and logistics supervisors, senior associates, sales associates, and seasonal opportunities. Applicants can apply online at harborfreightjobs.com/retail and search “Kingsland, GA.”
The California-based company has 1,100 locations nationwide, with more than 21,000 associates.
“We’ve been looking to open a location in Kingsland for a number of years so that we can provide the tools and equipment at tremendous values to the community,” said Trey Feiler, senior vice president, real estate and construction for Harbor Freight Tools. “In addition to finding a great location, we were attracted by the availability of great associates in the Kingsland area, and we look forward to having them join the Harbor Freight team.”
What makes the location ideal is the traffic volume in the shopping center, as well as its close proximity to a new Tractor Supply Co., Lowe’s and Walmart stores, said Lee Spell, Kingsland city manager.
Spell said the city was first contacted about five months ago to confirm the vacant store was in city limits. Spell confirmed it was and offered to help any way possible if the company was interested in leasing the building, which was held by Sears Holding. The property had never been on the market, and Spell said he and city officials were surprised and pleased when they learned about the company’s plans to open a new store in town.
“All this happened behind the scenes,” he said.
Spell said he expects the store to be successful, in what has been a high-growth area in Kingsland along Georgia 40, east of Interstate 95.
“I think that entire corridor is primed for development,” Spell said. “I know a lot of people are excited about Harbor Freight Tools coming to town.”