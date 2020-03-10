Attorneys for former Glynn County Police Lt. David Haney are asking the court to quash the indictment against their client, according to a court filing Friday afternoon.
A Glynn County grand jury indicted Haney on Feb. 27 along with Glynn County Police Chief John Powell, and former GCPD officers David Hassler and Brian Scott on a combined 20 charges.
Haney specifically faces four counts of perjury and three counts of violating his oath as a public officer. The allegations arose from an investigation into perceived misconduct within the now-defunct Glynn-Brunswick Narcotics Enforcement Team.
Haney’s attorneys argue that, “All of the counts of the indictment are subject to a general demurrer because these counts fail to allege an offense.”
A demurrer is a plea in response to an allegation — in this case, the indictment — that according to the FindLaw legal dictionary, “asserts that it is not sufficient as a cause of action….” A general demurrer is one “that challenges the sufficiency of the substance of (the) allegation.”
In basic terms, the document is a motion to dismiss.
Regarding the oath of office allegations, the attorneys state the “indictment fails to allege what aspect of the oath of office was violated.” They argue that failure to tell a supervisor or the district attorney’s office of another officer’s misconduct isn’t an obligation found in any legally binding document, and the oath statute is unconstitutionally vague.
The perjury accounts should be tossed as well, the lawyers said, “for failure to allege with the required degree of specificity the specific question that was asked, the specific false answer given, and the reason that the answer was false.”
Failing to receive the court’s granting of the general demurrer, Haney asked through a special demurrer “that the indictment provide more information in order to satisfy the statutory and constitutional requirement that an indictment be perfect in form and substance.”
According to a footnote in the demurrer, Haney’s lawyers are also filing a plea in abatement, but it wasn’t clear that filing was made or available Monday. The footnote states he’s arguing the indictment isn’t valid because it was returned to the court around 9 p.m. on Feb. 27, when the courthouse was inaccessible to the public.
Lang trial begins
The trial of a woman accused of stabbing a man in the back began Monday in Glynn County Superior Court.
A Glynn County grand jury indicted Cherie Lang in November for allegedly stabbing the victim with a knife longer than three inches in August around the 1600 block of Reynolds Street.
According to the police report, “Officers quickly arrived, apprehended the female, and provided medical aid to the male until EMS arrived.”
She faces one count of aggravated assault.
Guilty pleas
Two defendants entered guilty pleas Monday.
Onesimo Santos-Ochoa faced serious sexual felonies in his indictment, but through the negotiated plea, he waived indictment and pleaded guilty to a new accusation.
Under the original charges, Santos-Ochoa faced two counts of aggravated sodomy and one count each of sexual battery and second-degree child cruelty. Under the new accusation, he pleaded guilty to two counts of reckless conduct.
According to prosecutors, Santos-Ochoa was with a man younger than 21, alcohol was involved, and a gun was visibly present in the room. The alcohol counted as one charge since the victim wasn’t of age to legally drink alcohol.
The second charge was for the unsecured gun.
Santos-Ochoa received 18 months in the county jail with more than a year time-served. However, he has an immigration detainer on him and according to court statements, will likely enter into deportation proceedings once his jail sentence ends.
In the other matter, Jason Lee Marshall pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault. Marshall, a Louisiana resident, was in Glynn County on a contractor job in October 2017 with a South Carolina resident. The two men got into an argument and Marshall punched the other man in the face and stomped his foot in the man’s face, causing extensive dental damage.
Marshall received 20 years probation, a $1,500 fine and ordered to enroll in an anger management class. Restitution, estimated at $6,200, wasn’t set, but Superior Court Judge Stephen Kelley said if Marshall abides by his probation and pays off the restitution in two years, Kelley will suspend the fine and allow the probation to terminate in three years.