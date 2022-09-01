Holiday weekends are a time when people are eager to get out of town and visit friends, family and places.
Long weekends are also a time when law enforcement officials are extra diligent because the increased volume of traffic often means more accidents, some of them fatal.
Public safety officials from Georgia and Florida met Wednesday at the Interstate 95 welcome center at Exit 1 for the annual Hands Across the Border ceremony. The event is designed to promote traffic safety during the upcoming Labor Day holiday weekend and others as the calendar flips to the holiday season.
The goal, officials from both states said, is to show the commitment law enforcement officials in Georgia and Florida have in their common goal of keeping the roads as safe as possible during a busy holiday weekend.
Hands Across the Border began 31 years ago when troopers from the two states challenged each other to find ways to reduce driving while intoxicated accidents.
Florida Highway Patrol Capt. Maritza Johnson said there were 3,784 traffic fatalities in her state in 2021, and nearly one third — 1,168 — were caused by impaired drivers.
“There are too many lives being lost,” she said. “Safety is our main priority. Driving impaired has real consequences.”
She recommended holiday motorists plan ahead, buckle up, give plenty of time to reach their destination and avoid driving aggressively.
“Speeding and driving aggressively is dangerous,” she said.
Law enforcement agencies in both states will be out in full force during the holiday weekend with checkpoints and saturation patrols.
“Our message is simple,” Johnson said. “We have zero tolerance. If we catch you impaired you will be arrested.”
Hoboken Police Chief Capt. Jonathan McMillan said he attends the annual event as a way to network with fellow law enforcement agencies and strengthen the goal of reducing traffic accidents and making highways safer.
McMillan said his department uses social media to get the word out about traffic safety. He will have extra officers on the road during the holiday weekend, he said.
The effort to slow down traffic and get motorists to give their undivided attention to driving began Wednesday morning. Between 7 and 10 a.m., law enforcement issued 20 citations for distracted driving and 15 speeding tickets locally.
Capt. Larry Bruce, a spokesman with the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, said Hands Across the Border is a reminder that school is back in session and Labor Day weekend is a time when motorists need to use extra caution.
“We expect lots of holiday traffic,” he said. “We’ll have extra resources on the road.”
Capt. J.K. Crews, troop commander of the Georgia State Patrol office in Brunswick, encouraged motorists to drive safely.
“We hope everyone slows down, wears seat belts and drives sober,” he said. “Officers will be out in force and they will find you.”