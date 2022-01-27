As the guy who oversees bids for Glynn County government jobs, Jason Hagen thought for sure he would have heard back from someone by now.
But nearly two weeks after putting the contract job out for bid, Hagen has not heard a word on the request for someone to handle “Pickup, Removal and Delivery Services for Deceased Remains.”
While the handling of Glynn County’s recently departed is one of those jobs that somebody has to do, it turns out not everybody can do it, or is willing to do it.
“It’s not easy to find a qualified company to do this sort of work,” Hagen said. “But the bids are due on the 31st and there’s been nothing. Usually, we would have a couple of people at least call and ask questions at this point.”
The contract bid was posted Jan. 14 on the Glynn County government website as well as on the Georgia procurement registry, Hagen said. He even posted flyers in the lobby of the W. Harold Pate county governmental building, 1725 Reynolds St. in Brunswick.
Those interested have until Monday to respond, Hagen said.
Hagen posted the job at the request of Marc Neu, Glynn County’s elected coroner. The present contractor, Beck Transport Inc. of Dallas, has been unable to meet the county requirement of two persons responding to each call to transport a body. Like many other companies, spanning various sectors of the workforce, COVID-19 and other issues have resulted in Beck being short-staffed in recent months, Neu said.
“For about the last five months, they’ve only had one person,” he said. “I thought it was a short-time thing, but it’s still happening.”
With only one person showing up from the county’s designated contractor, city and county firefighters and EMS folks have stepped up to help with loading of the deceased for transport, Neu said. Neu and his assistants in the coroner’s office also assist.
“Both fire departments, city and county, have been great in helping us while we’ve been short-handed,” Neu said. “Those guys are so dang busy anyway, you feel bad even asking them. But they have been a huge help.”
Beck has always been dependable and efficient, but the county requirement of two persons at each call is a practical matter, Neu said.
“Even if a body weighs 100 pounds, one person alone cannot handle it,” he said. “Our present company has always done a good job, but for some reason lately they can’t find enough help.”
Adding another county contractor for handling and transporting the deceased would not be an added expense to taxpayers. The contract pays per call.
The contractor earns $225 for each delivery to the county morgue at Southeast Georgia Health System’s hospital in Brunswick or to a local funeral home. The contractor receives $350 each time a body is transported to the state morgue at Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab in Pooler, about 72 miles.
The contractor is required to be on call 24/7, 365 days a year. They are required to respond immediately upon request.
The contractor is required to have two transport vehicles ready to respond at all times, each with at least two workers, the contract states.
“Vendor shall provide a minimum of two (2) employees per vehicle for each and every body removal,” the bid states. “All personnel of the vendor that will transport bodies must wear appropriate clothing with their company logo clearly visible on it.”
Most companies that contract for such work do so in addition to a primary occupation, such as private ambulance or funeral home work.
“They know what we require and they know what they’re getting into when they bid on it,” Neu said. “But there’s not many of them that do it.”