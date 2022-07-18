Handicap access to parks a concern

Playgrounds in the Golden Isles are a fun experience for most children, but they are not very accommodating to those with handicaps, say parents with special needs children.
A group of them are asking elected officials to designate funds in the upcoming SPLOST referendum specifically for playground equipment for handicapped children and for improved access.
“Most of the parks here only have one swing available for the disabled or extraordinary children, as I would prefer to call them, and often the latch on the seat lock is broken,” said Susan Sharp, whose grandson has Muscular Dystrophy.
Sharp, a St. Simons Island resident, said she has a friend with three ordinary children and one who is wheelchair bound. She never takes them to the park because of accessibility issues.
“Some of them don’t even have a curb cut for her to push him onto the playground,” she said. “Then all the playgrounds have surfaces that are not helpful to children in wheelchairs or with mobility issues. Wood mulch or rubber mulch is difficult, if not impossible, to roll a wheelchair across.”
Her husband, Douglas Sharp, said more needs to be done to accommodate handicapped children in county parks.
“I don’t see where we are doing anything for special needs children,” he said. “It’s sad when people have to go to other cities to take their children to a park. It’s not fair at all.”
Lisa Gurganus, county parks and recreation director, said the county has just received wheelchair swings that will be installed soon. There are plans to improve handicap access at county parks if the upcoming SPLOST referendum is approved by voters, she said.
Debbie Manor, also of St. Simons Island, said handicap friendly parks attract tourists, and there should be more attention to the issue. She said it’s unfair to handicapped children when they can’t play in a park because there is not equipment to safely play on.
Susan Sharp said there are no “truly inclusive” playgrounds in the Golden Isles. She said an adaptive merry-go-round or wheelchair adaptable swings would be popular. And ramps that lead from one area of a playground to another would be helpful.
Shade is another big issue for families who have conditions that make it difficult to regulate their temperatures, she said.
“I understand that a lot of funds are required for playgrounds, both to purchase and maintain them,” she said. “But a playground is a place where children who are different can go to feel like ordinary children, enjoying playing with their peers and visiting with other families.”