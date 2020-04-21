The Coastal Health District reported a handful of new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, but the Golden Isles and surrounding coastal areas held steady as of noon.
The district reported a total of 364 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in coastal Georgia residents, up from 361 as of noon Monday.
By county, 49 cases were reported in Glynn County, 27 in Camden, four in McIntosh, 185 in Chatham, 34 in Bryan, 34 in Liberty, 29 in Effingham, and two in Long.
Six deaths have been reported in Chatham, two in Bryan and one in Effingham. No new deaths were reported today, and none have been reported in Glynn, Camden or McIntosh counties.
In counties near Glynn, Brantley reported 20 cases and two deaths while Ware County reported 92 cases and seven deaths.
Statewide, the Georgia Department of Public Health reported a little more than 100,000 people have been tested for the disease, with 19,881 testing positive. The disease has resulted in 3,779 hospitalizations and 799 deaths in the state.
Health officials ask residents to wash their hands regularly with soap and water, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if necessary, avoid touching the face, clean frequently touched surfaces, cover coughs and sneezes, immediately throw away used tissues and stay home if feeling sick.