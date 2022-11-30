Handel's 'Messiah' to kick off season

Gail Rivard had her first brush with Handel’s “Messiah” in college, but little did she know that the masterpiece, originally penned in 1741, would become an ongoing part of her life.
“In college, we did the whole thing, which takes hours,” she explained.
The oratorio features three parts detailing the life of Jesus Christ — the nativity, the passion and the resurrection.
Rivard was reintroduced to the piece in 1985 when singing in the choir of St. Simons United Methodist Church. Director Barbara Meadows had an idea to feature the first section, which details the nativity, during the holiday season.
“She decided that she wanted to do the Christmas portion. When it started, it was just our choir at church. But the next year, it was opened to anybody in the community,” she recalled.
That sparked a tradition that’s continued for more than 30 years.
And it will return this weekend. The Golden Isles Community Messiah Chorus will perform at 3 p.m. Saturday at St. Simons Presbyterian Church, 205 Kings Way, St. Simons Island. And once again, Rivard will be amongst the group — which boasts nearly 70 singers, nine orchestra members and four soloists.
“It’s been great to be a part of it. It’s grown so much over the years. There are so many more people attending now and it’s just become something that the community looks forward to the first week of December,” she said.
“There have only been two years that we haven’t performed. One was right after Barbara had to stop directing it due to her health. Then the other was in 2020 during the pandemic. I know people were very happy to have it back last year. When we haven’t done it, people are stopping you in the grocery store to ask why.”
Like Rivard, Sharon Proudfoot is another longtime “Messiah” member. She joined the group in 1988 but had prior experience with the classic work.
“I had been part of my church’s presentation of ‘Messiah’ before I moved to the Golden Isles in 1986, but rehearsals were already underway when I moved here that September, so it was too late to participate. And in 1987, I was busy with my wedding, so I missed singing that year as well,” she said.
And miss it, she did. Not only does Proudfoot appreciate the work for artistic and spiritual reasons, but she also embraces the sense of community and diversity it offers.
“This chorus is made up of people from all walks of faith and life. When we were singing at St. Simons United Methodist, those of us who were part of church choirs would wear our choir robes, and they would fill in the rest. So our group photo each year looked like a colorful Christmas card. We had so many people that we outgrew the choir loft and had to put risers in the sunken area with the piano and organ. We called it the ‘angel pit,’ and I was the head angel,” she said.
Proudfoot has collected so many memorable moments over the years. With each passing season, she continues to feel that her participation is really a Christmas gift to herself.
“There have been many years when getting to rehearsals and perhaps even the performances has been in conflict with other things going on, but I just cannot not be part of it, and I’ll confess to being overwhelmed emotionally while singing almost every time. It’s amazing how the choral parts complement and play off each other. The highlight every year for me is Rhonda Hambright singing ‘Rejoice, Greatly, O Daughter of Zion.’ She does it so beautifully,” she said.
“In 1986, our chorus was invited to be part of a group from all over the world (14 countries!) to present Handel’s ‘Messiah’ at Carnegie Hall. Eleven of us were part of that, and it was amazing to be among the 400 singers. Now, when I see ‘Home Alone 2,’ I can say, ‘I’ve sung on that stage.’”
It’s these stories and the many connections they’ve created that give the performance even more power. It’s become the unofficial kickoff of the Isles’ Christmas season for multiple generations of families, both for the choir and the audience.
“It’s such a beloved work for many. It’s interesting that ‘Hallelujah Chorus’ is not actually in the Christmas part of ‘Messiah,’ but tradition includes it always, and so many people sing along with us. Speaking of tradition, Judge Orion Douglass has been part of the chorus forever. This year, his adult son and daughter, who have been coming since they were small children, are singing as well. That’s an awesome family tradition. And I’m likely forgetting multiple generation singers from over the years,” Proudfoot said.
For Michael Jennings, conductor and director of “Messiah,” it’s an honor to carry it forward.
“This will be my third year,” he said. “I have so thoroughly enjoyed it.”
While admission to the show is free, an offering will be collected during the performance. Donations go a long way to fund next year’s program, which includes funding professional musicians from Jacksonville, as well as promotional and marketing materials.
For those who have never seen the chorus perform, Jennings encourages adding the one-time show to their weekend plans.
“The ‘Messiah’ is a well-known, sacred oratorio that is sung by a collaborative group of voices across the Golden Isles. It’s a wonderful opportunity to come and hear Handel’s beautiful music paired with the prophetic words of scripture during the Christmas season,” he said.