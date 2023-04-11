tinyhouses3-2.jpg
Buy Now

Carolyn Johnson, above left, and Linda Heagy stand at the entrance to a newly completed tiny home that will be among 60 built by Hand in Hand of Glynn to house homeless people in the Golden Isles. The first homes are scheduled to be occupied by early next year. Left, Crews work on the infrastructure need to complete construction of a the tiny homes.

 Gordon Jackson/The Brunswick News

Construction of the 60-home village on Altama Avenue by Hand in Hand of Glynn, Inc. is nearly complete.

About half the homes are already furnished and ready for occupancy.

More from this section

Troop 224 scout earns highest rank

Troop 224 scout earns highest rank

It took Logan Wendel, a newly minted Eagle Scout with Boy Scouts of American Troop 224, just two and a half years to earn the highest rank in Scouting.