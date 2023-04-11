Construction of the 60-home village on Altama Avenue by Hand in Hand of Glynn, Inc. is nearly complete.
Construction of the 60-home village on Altama Avenue by Hand in Hand of Glynn, Inc. is nearly complete.
About half the homes are already furnished and ready for occupancy.
But before anyone moves in at the 4.25-acre site of the former Altama Presbyterian Church on Altama Avenue, there is still some work to be done on the medical clinic, landscaping and the security gate, said Anne Stembler, president of the nonprofit.
“It’s a long involved project,” she said. “It’s coming along great.”
The plan is to take a methodical approach to filling the 60 homes rather than doing it at one time.
Stembler said eight to 10 people will be among the first tenants. A gradual addition of new occupants will prevent everyone, including those living in the village, from being overwhelmed.
“We’ll learn as we grow,” she said.
Second Harvest will provide a satellite pantry in the village that will serve residents. There are also plans for cooking and nutrition classes, she said.
Once completed, the facility will include classrooms, a post office and laundry. Southeast Georgia Health System and Gateway Behavioral Health Services will provide assistance, including case workers, medical and psychological counselors, financial benefits advisors and a nutritionist.
In addition to security personnel, the site will be fenced and gated.
Stembler said donations to furnish the homes are needed. The need includes dressers compact enough to fit in the 240-square-foot residences but large enough to hold a person’s clothes and other belongings.
The organization is seeking other items to help the new residents settle into their homes, including cleaning supplies, small appliances, linens, small rugs, personal hygiene items and kitchen supplies like dish racks, hot pads, cooking utensils, cutting board, dish towels and silverware.
A more comprehensive wish list is on the handinhandofglynn.org website.
Stembler said a ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony will be held in June several weeks before the first occupants move in to make the transition easier for the new tenants.
