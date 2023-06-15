The Golden Isles Penguin Project, sponsored by Golden Isles Arts and Humanities, will stage its annual production, "The Lion King Jr." this weekend. The show, which features actors with special needs accompanied by mentors, will be staged at 7 p.m. tonight through Saturday at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. There will be a 3 p.m show Sunday. 

Tickets are $15 for member adults and $10 for seniors. They're $20 for non-member adults and $15 for seniors. Prices increase by $5 on the day of the show. Tickets for students with ID are always $5. 

More from this section

Long-time journalist, author, Jingle Davis passes away

Long-time journalist, author, Jingle Davis passes away

Veteran journalist and long-time St. Simons Island resident Jingle Davis, who enjoyed a lengthy career with the Atlanta Journal Constitution, and other publication, died Tuesday at the home she had lived nearly all her life, on St. Simons Island. She was 81.

Hakuna Matata!

Hakuna Matata!

The Golden Isles Penguin Project, sponsored by Golden Isles Arts and Humanities, will stage its annual production, "The Lion King Jr." this weekend. The show, which features actors with special needs accompanied by mentors, will be staged at 7 p.m. tonight through Saturday at the Ritz Theatr…

New Chief Magistrate Judge named

New Chief Magistrate Judge named

Steven Morgan is packing up his civil law practice, but he is not leaving town. Morgan was named by Superior Court Judge Stephen Scarlett this week as the new Chief Magistrate Judge for Glynn County Magistrate Court.