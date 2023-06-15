Hakuna Matata!

The Golden Isles Penguin Project, sponsored by Golden Isles Arts and Humanities, will stage its annual production, "The Lion King Jr." this weekend. The show, which features actors with special needs accompanied by mentors, will be staged at 7 p.m. tonight through Saturday at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. There will be a 3 p.m show Sunday.
Tickets are $15 for member adults and $10 for seniors. They're $20 for non-member adults and $15 for seniors. Prices increase by $5 on the day of the show. Tickets for students with ID are always $5.