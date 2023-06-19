Hairstylist takes top prize at show

Sydney Loveless, a cosmetology apprentice and hairstylist at Uberzoot Hair Co., on St. Simons Island, recently won the first-place award at the Premier Orlando Hair Show for her “Bixie” cut – a fusion of the classic “bob” and “pixie” styles.

