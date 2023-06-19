Hairstylist takes top prize at show
Sydney Loveless, a cosmetology apprentice and hairstylist at Uberzoot Hair Co., on St. Simons Island, recently won the first-place award at the Premier Orlando Hair Show for her “Bixie” cut – a fusion of the classic “bob” and “pixie” styles.
The competition had entrants from across the country. Competitors had a 45-minute timeframe to perform the cut and style on their models, under the scrutiny of three judges, all of whom are educators.
Loveless’ mentor is Jimmy Van Boxel, an international hairstylist with awards from around the world, and owner of Uberzoot Hair Co. Her entry into competitive hairstyling reflects the fruit of her two-year apprenticeship with Van Boxel.