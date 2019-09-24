Hairstylist gives back to Hospice patients

Joey Lane has always felt the need to boldly express himself and his unique personality. But, as a teenager growing up in rural Brantley County, there weren’t a lot of outlets.
“I’ve always been a little quirky. I figured the best way to express myself was through my hair. I’d dye it random colors, and of course, it makes me cringe now,” he said with a laugh.
While his hair was a bit funky and carefree, the brain underneath it was laser focused. Lane graduated as his class’ Valedictorian and was looking ahead to college. But with heavy expectations weighing on him, he started to feel a bit overwhelmed. That’s when his journey took an unexpected turn.
“After being Valedictorian, there are all these expectations that you’re going to college to be a doctor or a lawyer. So I decided that I was going to take a step back and go to hair school instead,” he said.
With his good grades, he got a full financial ride to the Aveda Institute in Jacksonville. There, he learned all of the skills he would need to become a full-time stylist. After completing the program, Lane went on to work in Athens.
“I was at a salon there and one of my clients was Cindy Wilson from the B52s. I didn’t recognize her at first without her big, beehive hair. She wanted her hair cut super short, and it was so nerve-racking, but she was great. I did her hair several times after that. She even did an ad with me ... She’s just lovely,” Lane recalled.
While he loved working as a stylist, Lane also knew that he wanted to continue his education, trying to follow a longtime dream to work in the health care industry. To start, he signed on to a Certified Nursing Assistant’s program, where he spent many hours in nursing homes.
“We did clinicals there. To say that was a humbling experience ... that is a huge understatement. A lot of the people had advanced dementia or other cognitive disorders,” he said. “I remember this one patient who couldn’t control her emotions. She would just sit there and cry at night. It would break your heart. One night when I was there, I just sat beside her and held her hand while she cried.”
Flooded by compassion for the
elderly, the interaction sparked a desire to do more for this vulnerable segment of the population. Lane relocated to attend College of Coastal Georgia, where he is currently pursuing a physician’s assistant degree. He also found his answer as to how he could give back.
Lane started a program called Tender Love and Hair, cutting patients’ hair at Hospice of the Golden Isles. The free service goes a long way to helping those in need to feel a little more like themselves.
“I wanted to find a way to combine these two things that I love, so I reached out to Hospice here, and they were super excited because they didn’t have anyone doing it at the time. They’ve been really great,” he said.
Lane is directed by nursing staff or family members as to who needs a hair cut. Oftentimes, he has to improvise when it comes to his set-up, considering many patients are confined to beds.
“Many of them can’t sit in a chair, which is something that you never think about in a salon. You have to do some contortion and prop them up on pillows,” he said.
While the haircut itself is helpful, it’s the personal interaction that really brightens the days of those he visits.
“I have a patient one who is otherwise unresponsive, but they just light up when I walk in. They may not know my name, but they recognize me. I hope that, even if they don’t remember my name or what I said ... I hope they remember how I made them feel,” he said.
Of course, the work is not easy. After connecting with patients in that setting, it can be difficult when one of them passes away. It’s something that Lane has dealt with a number of times. But rather than shrinking from his post, he forges ahead.
“I think a lot of times in life we tend to turn away from uncomfortable situations, but that’s where we learn the most. I think we should try to lean into the discomfort sometimes because that’s where we can make the most difference,” he said.
Lane truly believes that everyone has gift to share. And he encourages everyone to consider ways they can make a positive impact in the lives of others.
“I used to think, ‘I’ll make a difference when I have more resources’ or ‘when I move to a different location’ or when ‘I become a better version of myself’ but the biggest lesson has been — you can make a difference right where you are with the resources you have,” he said.
“You don’t have to do something incredible. People right here in our community could use need what you have to give.”
Coastal People appears Tuesdays. Contact Lindsey Adkison at ladkison@thebrunswicknews.com or at 912-265-8320, ext. 346 to suggest a person for a column.