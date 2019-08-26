It’s hard to live when the places you frequent become dangerous, or disappear altogether. That’s true for any living thing, and so it is for North Atlantic right whales, shorebirds and eastern diamondback rattlesnakes. Local experts explained their situations Friday at the Georgia Environmental Conference on Jekyll Island.
For right whales, there are ship strikes and fishing gear entanglements. Clay George of the state Department of Natural Resources said it’s estimated 80 percent of North Atlantic right whales carry fishing gear scars, and around 60 percent have been entangled more than once. Since 2012, it’s believed 10 percent of the population’s died off.
Then there’s the issue of warming seas. The Gulf of Maine’s warmth led zooplankton to migrate north, and whales followed them into the Gulf of St. Lawrence, which has more ship traffic. Also, female whales are having a hard time putting on the necessary weight for reproduction, which is leading to doubling, or more, the number of years between reproduction.
It wasn’t long ago, however, that prospects looked good for a resurgence.
“Since some of these discoveries in the Northeast and Southeast started … you can see the number of sightings and our understanding’s really exploded,” George said. “That’s not only because people have been looking harder, but it’s also because the population actually grew considerably during that period. Leading up to about 2010, over a 20-year period, the population almost doubled, from 200-something animals to just shy of about 500 animals.”
Without a natural predator or endemic disease affecting the whales, human influence appears to be the major factor in their recent decline. But, conversations between regulators and fishing communities in New England and Canada are ongoing to try to protect the whales without significant detrimental effects to fishing. One idea is introduction of ropeless fishing gear.
“The idea is rather than have the rope in the (water) column all the time, it stays down with the trap, and the fisherman calls the buoy up with an acoustic trigger or something of that nature, when they need to haul in their traps,” George said.
For shorebirds, Abby Sterling of Manomet said migratory shorebirds tend to go to the same locations during their journeys, each time.
“A lot of these species show very high site fidelity, which means they’re coming back to the same place, same marsh to feed,” Sterling said. “A bird like a whimbrel flies out every single night to the same sandbar that’s remote, safe from predators, to roost. And they come to these exact same locations every single year on these tremendous journeys.”
The birds come to Coastal Georgia because of a collection of geographic features like extensive salt marsh, low-impact surf, eight-foot tide cycles and the like that make it an ideal place.
“The Georgia bight, broadly, can host about 300,000 shorebirds every single year,” Sterling said. “It is a really rich and incredible place, according to birds.”
However, statistics show significant population declines among shorebirds — a number of different species, with data that goes back 45 years. Many of these birds fly long distances, from South America to the Arctic.
One reason for the drop is the loss of key habitat along their migration routes. Sterling said in general there needs to be large solutions with people helping in a large geographic area, and while that’s hard to do for anything, there is work underway.
On Jekyll Island specifically is a special group of eastern diamondback rattlesnakes. The snake species has been in significant decline but has yet to be covered by conservation laws. Collin Richter, with the Jekyll Island Authority through AmeriCorps, studied the rattlesnake populations on Jekyll. While the snakes can grow to six feet long and live for around 20 years, they face a significant number of threats.
“Habitat loss is a big one across the coastal plain of the Southeastern United States, which was historically dominated by pine savanna and by fire,” Richter said. “In the last couple hundred years, a lot of that has been converted to agriculture, we’ve suppressed fire, we’ve lost these savanna ecosystems that not only work for them, but for their prey base.”
The rattlesnakes chiefly live on marsh rabbits, of which there are no shortage on Jekyll. There are separate northern and southern populations of eastern diamondback rattlesnakes on the island, as development in the middle presents a significant barrier to movement.
“In fact, they’ve been separated for so long that the south end rattlesnake population here, south of Fortson (Parkway) — through the dunes and forest out there — is genetically … distinct from every other population of eastern diamondbacks,” Richter said. “According to research done by a colleague of ours, there’s a western sub-population — western Florida, western Georgia, and further west than that — an eastern sub-population along the eastern seaboard and in South Florida, and Jekyll’s southern population represents the only other one that’s not within those two.”