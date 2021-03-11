Habitat for Humanity of Glynn County is offering women a chance to learn some building skills this week during a virtual event and by building some habitat for wildlife.
In partnership with Lowe’s, the Habitat for Humanity International observes Women Build Week each year in which women work on Habitat projects. Because of the limitations of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Glynn County affiliate cannot host a Women Build project his year. Instead, it is hosting the “Coffee, Connections and Construction” Zoom meeting at 10:30 a.m. Friday.
In the Zoom meeting, Habitat will explore its current build and future builds in Glynn County, and how safe decent housing is a “cornerstone in supporting stability and unlocking opportunities for economic mobility,’’ the affiliate said in a statement.
Participants will get some valuable tips on using tools while constructing birdhouses from materials included in a provided kit.
Women can participate through a four step process:
1. Complete an online waiver at hfhglynn.charityproud.org/WebForm/Index/488?formCode =863648ca-5f7c-4255-9272-34ac43d30c96.
2. Register to volunteer on the “Coffee, Connections and Construction” Women Build 2021 calendar at https://hfhglynn.charityproud.org/VolunteerRegistration/ Index/2461.
3. Call to arrange a time to pick up a Women Build package at 912-265-7455.
4. Join the Zoom meeting through a link that will be provided upon registration.
This year, the Women Build has special significance because women have been disproportionately affected through job losses, evictions and foreclosures during the pandemic. The National Women’s Law Center said that women held 80 percent of the jobs lost during the pandemic, while the United Nations has reported that 40 percent of women with jobs work in industries that were hardest hit by the virus.
“We are excited to participate in the Lowe’s International Women Build Week,” said Becca Randall, interim executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Glynn County. “The virtual approach is different from the traditional on-site Women Build construction projects in previous years, but it offers an educational and interactive opportunity for women to learn about — and discuss — the importance of affordable home ownership and the stability it provides. We are grateful to Lowe’s for their financial and volunteer support.”
Even as they face unprecedented challenges, women remain at the forefront of the pandemic as essential workers, caretakers within households and often have to choose between maintaining a home and paying for food, health care, childcare, education or transportation.
A limited workforce that includes several women is currently working on the affiliate’s 88th home, and just last week the affiliate broke ground for Century Place, a 4-acre site on which it will build 15 homes.