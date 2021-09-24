Habitat for Humanity of Glynn County will dedicate its 88th home at 2 p.m. Oct. 3 at the house on Reynolds Street, Executive Director Becca Randall said.
As the affiliate closes in on the 100-home milestone, it will be a first for Randall who became executive director during the build. She had served in an interim capacity during much of the build having taken over when Bert Brown retired.
The house at 2804 Reynolds was completed with a scaled down number of volunteers because of the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although originally delayed, the project was completed before a new deadline, she said.
“We’re so grateful. We stayed within schedule and stayed within budget,’’ she said.
The structure will be home to a single mother and her four children.
“This is a very special day for her, the family and all of us,’’ Randall said.
The public is invited to come share the joy of another completed home.