Board members for the local Habitat for Humanity wished this year to create a new tradition that would not only spread holiday cheer but also raise money to support the nonprofit.
Their desire came to fruition, and this year Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore in Brunswick is selling handmade holiday bouquets. All proceeds raised will go back into support Habitat’s mission to help families build and improve their homes.
“We’re a crafty kind of bunch,” said Elaine Griffin, one of the board members involved in the project. “Like the Kiwanis do the Christmas trees, we wanted to start a tradition.”
The bouquets are made from forged greenery and flowers and are sold for at affordable prices ranging from $5-$20.
“We use containers from the ReStore,” Griffin said. “… Then we forged them from community members’ backyards. Amanda Johnson’s truly spearheaded the effort. She should be a professional florist, bless her heart.”
The group began by making 75 bouquets and plan to create more. Bouquets can be purchased at the ReStore, where Habitat for Humanity of Glynn County receives donations of new and reusable home furnishings, home improvement and construction items to sell at a discount to the public. Proceeds from ReStore sales enable the nonprofit to build more safe and affordable houses in Glynn County.
“It really is Christmas bouquets that are natural, inexpensive and in cute containers that you will be able to use year round, all the time,” Griffin said. “This is something that we wanted to offer at the ReStore because the ReStore has an amazing selection of holiday decorating that lots of people don’t know about, and it’s super affordable.”
They’re perfect for a Secret Santa gift exchange, feel-good presents or office and home decorations, Griffin said. And the proceeds go to a good cause.
“Habitat for Humanity of Glynn County has had a better-than-expected year of fundraising in the COVID economy, but there are still holes to fill as we prepare to break ground on Century Place, our newest multi-home development in Brunswick behind Willie’s Wee Nee Wagon,” said board chairman Mason Waters.
The ReStore is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and is located in Lanier Plaza, 1919 Glynn Avenue.