For the first time in nearly more than a year, the hammers rang Saturday morning at a Habitat for Humanity project in Brunswick.
About a dozen volunteers framed the walls for a four-bedroom, two-bath house that will in June, if all goes to schedule, be home to a single mother and her six children aged 8 to 19.
Until Saturday, Habitat for Humanity of Glynn County’s most recent project was the construction in March 2020 of picket fences around three homes on adjoining lots on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Brunswick. The new project is at 2804 Reynolds Street, about a block in either direction from houses built years ago.
Usually, the volunteers warm with the work and shed their coats, but not on a chilly, cloudy morning made colder by a persistent wind and mist.
“We’re grateful that even on this gloomy day we had volunteers show up,’’ said Becca Randall, interim executive director of the affiliate.
Because of the threat of the coronavirus, volunteers on Habitat’s 88th house were limited to a dozen and all had to wear masks. The drive to the work site was not a short one for at least one of them. Sarah Shoemaker drove from Midway for the opportunity to work.
“Before I moved [to Georgia] I actually worked for Habitat’’ in home repair, she said.
Getting to work closer to home requires more planning, she said.
“Savannah fills up so fast,’’ she said of the volunteer roles. “You have to get your name in early.”
She is still in construction coordinating projects for a residential contractor, but said, “This is a lot more fun.”
Jim Kaminer and his 17-year-old son Andrew were working together. Kaminer said it’s his first project in years.
“It’s a good cause, and Andrew seemed interested. As long as we stay out of the emergency room, we’re OK,’’ he said.
It was St. Simons resident Margaret Maestas’ third house.
“It needs to be done. It’s time we were back,’’ she said.
Habitat asked that the new homeowner’s identity be protected early in the project.
The homeowner already has a warm, dry home for her family, but it’s in public housing and, she said, “I want more for my kids. I don’t want them to think living in the projects is where it begins and ends.”
Anyone who strives persistently can do better, she said, and she began working on other projects building the 200 hours of sweat equity Habitat requires of all owners.
“I helped with 87 and a little on 86,’’ framing, hanging siding and painting, she said.
The homes are financed with interest-free loans, but all owners must undergo classes in financial management to help them keep on track in repaying their loans.
She started the process a couple of years ago but hit some snags.
“My mom passed away, so I stopped. Then COVID,’’ she said.
But Habitat stopped, too, because of COVID and is taking precautions as it goes back to work. The affiliate plans to keep the 12-person cap on volunteers with social distancing, although all the early work is outdoors which is deemed to lessen the possibility of spreading the virus.
The homeowner told Randall she hopes the home will help show her children they can have a better life if they work for it.
“My mom never owned anything. She didn’t have nothing. I want something,’’ she said.
She said she is grateful that she met the people at Habitat.
“When I met you, I knew there are people out there who care. I thank God for allowing me to meet people like you,’’ she said as workers nailed 2-by-4s together.
Standing with her, Randall said, “We’re glad to give you this literal foundation for a new life.”
There will be more foundations this year. Habitat for Humanity of Glynn County plans to break ground on Century Place, its first multi-home development on land in the city near Brunswick High.
Subsequent builds at the Reynolds Street site will be from 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Habitat’s email address is volunteer@habitatflyinncounty.org. Volunteers may register at www.hfhglynn.org/volunteer.