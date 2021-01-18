Glynn Visual Arts and the Brunswick chapter of the Links, Inc., will commission a new work of public art designed to support unity in Glynn County.
GVA and the Links chapter will support the creation of a mural at the primary basketball court at McIntyre Court, a unit of the Brunswick House Authority at Albany and K streets in Brunswick.
Roderrick Davis, a local artist who has painted several murals in Brunswick, will design and paint the new mural at the basketball court.
“I can think of no better way to share our mission to stimulate interest and participation in the visual arts than with our participation in the Brunswick Mural Project,” said Terri Evans, executive director of Glynn Visual Arts. “We are grateful to the Brunswick Housing Authority for allowing this mural at McIntyre Court, where we hope it brings joy and inspiration.”
The Brunswick Mural Project has supported the creation of numerous murals throughout the community, all of which aim to promote a sense of pride and unity in Brunswick.
The Links, Inc., of Brunswick formed its chapter in 1966. The international service organization is committed to enriching and sustaining the culture and economic survival of African Americans and other persons of African ancestry.
“We are looking forward to partnering with Glynn Visual Arts in creating a significant example of public art in Brunswick dedicated to the theme of unity,” said Shirley Douglass, a co-chair of the chapter’s arts group.