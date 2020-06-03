Artistic expression is a way to nourish the soul and inspire the mind.
And the joy art brings is especially needed today amid everything else that’s happening or not happening.
Glynn Visual Arts on St. Simons Island aims to bring art to the community through galleries, workshops, murals and more. The COVID-19 pandemic, however, has impacted that mission, just as the health crisis has changed aspects of every day life.
While planning a restart of operations, staff of the nonprofit wanted to find a way to get art projects in the hands of Glynn County’s children. A couple weeks and many trips to the Dollar Tree later, their wish came to life in the form of nearly 300 bags of art supplies ready for distribution.
Staff and volunteers loaded the bags Tuesday onto a Boys & Girls Club of Southeast Georgia school bus. The bags were to be given out to members of the Boys & Girls Club’s Burroughs-Molette Elementary site, which recently reopened to students.
“Because of the pandemic and the isolation, we were trying to figure out ways to try to stay engaged with the community because we were closed. Today’s our first day reopening,” Susan Ryles, GVA’s executive director, said Tuesday.
GVA hopes to encourage students to spend time this summer expressing themselves through art. The kits include sketchbooks, crayons, colored pencils, sharpeners, gluesticks, stickers and four pages of art projects.
“We also are encouraging the kids after they’ve done some of these projects to submit them to us or have their parents help them submit it through email,” Ryles said. “We want to post some of their work on our website.”
Students have been out of school since March, which means that continued learning over the summer is even more crucial this year, said Brooke Eldridge, director of development for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Georgia. The art kits will aid in that effort.
“This year, we’ve already been in touch with the school system to actually make sure that we can assist in helping those kids continue to read this summer and continue to do math,” Eldridge said.
GVA is opening incrementally. An art exhibit titled “Warrior Women Evolving” is open now to the public. The nonprofit is maintaining social distancing and enhanced cleaning practices.
Classes will begin June 15 on a limited basis, and children’s summer camps are set to return in mid-July.
The gifted art kits are a way to keep students engaged with art in the meantime, Ryles said.
“It’s a way of engaging the kids and trying to give them something to do, and to keep art in the forefront,” she said. “Of all times on the planet, we need art more than ever right now.”