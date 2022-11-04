A Guatemalan man who tried to leave the country to avoid punishment for his crime in Brunswick has pleaded guilty to forcibly raping a 15-year-old girl in 2020.
Israel Sanchez, 38, pleaded guilty Monday in Glynn County Superior Court to rape and child molestation. Judge Roger B. Lane subsequently sentenced Sanchez to 25 years in prison for rape and 20 years in prison for child molestation. The sentences will run concurrently, according to the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office. Sanchez also must register as a sex offender.