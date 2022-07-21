A southbound driver in a stolen vehicle crashed into another vehicle Monday afternoon on Interstate 95 while running from Glynn County police.
The collision set off a chain of events that flipped a tractor trailer, injured four people and backed up interstate traffic for several hours, according to the Georgia State Patrol.
The driver was transported to Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital with serious injuries following the 2:56 p.m. crash in southern Glynn County, the state patrol said.
Charges are pending against the man upon his release from the hospital, the state patrol said.
Three others also were injured.
According to the state patrol, a county police patrolman noticed the driver of a black Kia Optima swerving on I-95 near mile marker 29. The officer subsequently learned through a background check that the vehicle had been reported stolen.
The driver attempted to elude the officer, who signaled for a traffic stop, the state patrol said.
The driver crashed into a Toyota Highlander a mile later, causing his Kia to overturn.
The impact sent the Toyota into a tractor trailer, which also overturned, the state patrol said.
The Kia’s driver was not wearing a seat belt.
Southbound interstate traffic remained closed in the area until the state patrol cleared the scene at 5:51 p.m.
The crash investigation is ongoing, the state patrol said.