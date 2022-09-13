A truck driver died Friday night in Glynn County after his semi rear-ended another semi that was stopped in the middle of Interstate 95, the result of a chain reaction prompted by multiple crashes, according to the Georgia State Patrol.
The driver of the semi was thrown from the cab after rear-ending the other semi, which had stopped in the middle lane of southbound lane of I-95 near mile marker 39 to avoid a vehicle disabled by a previous crash, the state patrol said.
O’Neal Thompson, of Mirimar, Florida, died at the scene, the state patrol said.
The driver of the stopped semi was taken by ambulance to Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital for his injuries, the state patrol said.
No other injuries were reported.
The incident began at 9:46 p.m. when a Honda Accord rear-ended a Toyota Tacoma. The impact pushed the Tacoma off the west shoulder of the roadway, leaving the Accord disabled in the middle southbound lane, troopers said.
A Honda CR-V then struck the resulting crash debris, ending up in the median’s emergency lane.
When the first semi stopped to avoid the Accord in the middle lane, the second semi struck it from behind and the driver was ejected, troopers said. That semi then struck yet another semi, after which both vehicles went into the west shoulder of the interstate.
Southbound I-95 remained closed until 1:08 a.m. Saturday, the state patrol said.