A truck driver died Friday night in Glynn County after his semi rear-ended another semi that was stopped in the middle of Interstate 95, the result of a chain reaction prompted by multiple crashes, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

The driver of the semi was thrown from the cab after rear-ending the other semi, which had stopped in the middle lane of southbound lane of I-95 near mile marker 39 to avoid a vehicle disabled by a previous crash, the state patrol said.

