A Blackshear couple died on the afternoon of Christmas Eve, T-boned by an oncoming tow truck at the intersection of U.S. Highway 17 and the F.J. Torras Causeway, said Georgia State Patrol Trooper 1st Class Christian Siena.
Micheal Thornburg, 43, and Leslie Thornburg, 44, died at the scene of the 2 p.m. crash. Tuesday, Siena said. The other two persons involved were not seriously injured, and did not require ambulance transport, Siena said.
According to the state patrol, Nicole Hromada, 39, was driving south on U.S. 17 through the intersection in a Ford F-650 tow truck when it T-boned the Thornburgs' 2014 Toyota Corolla. The Thornburgs were in the northbound turn lane of U.S. 17, with Micheal Thornburg making a left turn across southbound traffic onto Stacy Street, Siena said. Stacy Street is directly across from the F.J. Torras Causeway at that intersection.
The impact sent the Corolla backwards into a 2011 Chrysler 300 that was driven by a 28-year-old Brunswick man, who was waiting to make a left onto Stacy Street.
State Patrol crash reconstruction team investigators are still trying to determine which driver, Hromada or Thornburg, had the green light and the right of way, Siena said. Charges may be pending, he said.
"It is still being determined as to who ran the red light," Siena said. "No charges have been made until we determine exactly who ran the red light."
Alcohol is not a factor in the crash, Siena said. All four person involved wore seat belts, he said.