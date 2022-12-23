A Glynn County woman was driving erratically on the night of Dec. 14 when she suddenly sped up and crossed into oncoming traffic on Ga. 32, causing a head-on collision that killed the 20-year-old woman in the other vehicle, according to a Georgia State Patrol report obtained this week by The News.

Allie Nicole Mason of Hortense died at the scene after her 1999 Honda Civic overturned as a result of the 9:01 p.m. crash.

More from this section