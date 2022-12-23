A Glynn County woman was driving erratically on the night of Dec. 14 when she suddenly sped up and crossed into oncoming traffic on Ga. 32, causing a head-on collision that killed the 20-year-old woman in the other vehicle, according to a Georgia State Patrol report obtained this week by The News.
Allie Nicole Mason of Hortense died at the scene after her 1999 Honda Civic overturned as a result of the 9:01 p.m. crash.
The state patrol lists speeding and “other” as significant causes of the crash.
GSP’s crash reconstruction team continues to investigate and charges have not been filed against the woman, who is listed in the report as the “at fault” driver. The News is not releasing the woman’s name, pending the final outcome of the investigation.
Witnesses in a vehicle behind the woman who was driving the Jetta told state troopers she was traveling slowly and “driving erratic” as she drove past the Georgia Forestry Commission property on Ga. 32, just south of U.S. 341. According to witnesses, the vehicle suddenly reached high speeds while crossing into the oncoming lane and colliding with Mason’s vehicle.
The witnesses “stated (the woman) was driving erratic, then accelerated to a high rate of speed before impacting (Mason),” the report states. The speed limit on that section of Ga. 32 is 55 mph.
Mason’s Civic overturned on the driver’s side on the south side of the road, the state patrol said. The other woman’s Jetta came to a rest near a tree line on the north side of the road, according to GSP.
The woman was transported by county ambulance to Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital for treatment of injuries.
The report indicates the driver was not tested for any impairment.
A graduate of Glynn Academy, Mason was majoring in education at the College of Coastal Georgia while working at REEDS Jewelers in the Glynn Place Mall. She was much-admired and is deeply-missed by coworkers at REEDS, where she served as ambassador for the store’s Pandora line of jewelry.
“She was delightful and she always had a smile on her face,” co-worker Leah Yglesia told The News. “She was very helpful, and very lovable.
“We were all devastated when we found out what happened.”