A man’s decision to step out of a vehicle and onto Golden Isles Parkway in the dark morning hours early in the New Year proved fatal, according to the Georgia State Patrol.
Moments later, at about 1:29 a.m. Wednesday, Nathaniel Bosley was struck by an oncoming Glynn County Police patrol car about a quarter of a mile south of the intersection of Golden Isles Parkway and Chapel Crossing Road, the state patrol Trooper Logan Beck said. Police officer Kody Begnaud made an attempt to avoid hitting Bosley with the patrol car, but he could not, the state patrol said.
Bosley, 28, was taken to Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital, where he was pronounced dead by an assistant county coroner. The state patrol said officer Begnaud was driving within the speed limit and was not at fault.
Logan said Bosley’s girlfriend was driving when the two began arguing over a cellphone while traveling north on Golden Isles Parkway. The woman told troopers she stopped because Bosley had become irate, Logan said. Bosley got out of the vehicle and began walking, troopers said. The girlfriend then drove the vehicle to a nearby service station, the state patrol said.
“He was irate and making her uncomfortable, so she pulled over, and he got out of the car,” Logan said.
Officer Begnaud was driving the patrol car north on Golden Isles Parkway, in the left lane, the state patrol said. Bosley was wearing dark clothing and walking in the northbound left lane, along a dark stretch of Golden Isles Parkway south of the intersection with Chapel Crossing Road, Logan said.
Unable to avoid Bosley in time, Begnaud’s patrol car “struck (Bosley) with the front of the vehicle, causing him to become entangled under the vehicle,” the state patrol said.
Troopers interviewed the woman and cleared her of any wrongdoing, Logan said.
“It is a very dark area of the roadway, and there was dark clothing on the pedestrian as well,” Logan said.
Although the investigation continues, the state patrol has concluded that Bosley’s actions were the leading contributors to the incident. “The police officer was driving at the posted speed limit (50 mph).”
“It was determined that Mr. Bosley was at fault,” the state patrol said in a statement released Thursday afternoon.
Glynn County Police Chief John Powell extended sympathies to Bosley’s family.
“The Glynn County Police Department is saddened the loss,” he said in a statement. “The police department’s prayers are with the family.”
Bosley leaves behind a 5-year-old son, Nathaniel, Jr., said a friend, Dylan Love. Originally from Alabama, Bosley did electrical and carpentry work. Love worked with Bosley for a time at a lighting company on St. Simons Island, and they also did side carpentry jobs, he said. Bosley’s son was the center of his life.
“He loved his little boy, and he was a great dad,” Love said. “He spent every moment he could with his son.”
Bosley was a friend who could be depended upon, even once fronting Love $600 to get him out of a jam, he said.
“He was a real good guy,” Love said. “He loved sports, loved to play soccer and football. He was the type of person who made friends with everybody.”